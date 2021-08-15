Cancel
Premier League

Quiz: Can you name Premier League opening weekend hat-trick heroes?

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United started the new campaign in emphatic style, thrashing Leeds at Old Trafford thanks to a hat-trick from Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese midfielder became only the 10th player to score three goals on the Premier League's opening weekend of the season.

Hero Caribbean Premier League Associates with Rario for Exclusive Digital Collectibles

Cricket fans to buy, collect and trade exclusive Caribbean Premier league (CPL) digital collectibles on cricket NFT platform Rario. NEW DELHI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Rario (Held by Digital Collectibles Pte Ltd.), the world's first cricket-based digital collectibles platform, today announced an exclusive partnership with the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), one of the most popular 2020 competitions in the world. Releted links on insidesport website. In this first-of-its-kind association, Rario is licensed to mint unique digital collectibles of memorable moments, not just from the upcoming tournaments, but also from the last eight editions. By immortalising the league's iconic instances, these collectibles give fans a chance to claim singular ownership over their favourite moments in a tangible, verifiable way.
Bruno Fernandes Scores His First Premier League Hat-Trick For Manchester United vs Leeds, He Is Inevitable

Manchester United's man of the moment Bruno Fernandes bagged a stunning hat-trick in an action-packed Premier League opener against Leeds at a full capacity Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side recorded an emphatic 5-1 win against Marcelo Bielsa's side on Saturday afternoon as goals from Fernandes (3), Mason Greenwood and Fred secured all three points.
Brilliant day will live with me forever – Celtic hat-trick hero Kyogo Furuhashi

Kyogo Furuhashi admitted it was a joy to entertain the Celtic fans and play the kind of football he loves after netting a hat-trick on his home debut. The Japan international added to the goal he scored against Jablonec on his first start as Celtic thrashed Dundee 6-0 on Sunday and gave 24,500 supporters a glimpse of the style of play demanded by new manager Ange Postecoglou.
PLAYER RATINGS: Paul Pogba becomes first United player to register four assists in a single Premier League game for 10 years, while Bruno Fernandes claims a hat-trick

Manchester United got their Premier League campaign off to a flying start by putting five goals past Leeds United at Old Trafford on Saturday. Paul Pogba became the first United player to register four assists in a single Premier League game for the club in over 10 years, while Bruno Fernandes found the back of the net three times to claim a hat-trick.
Man Utd hat-trick hero Fernandes deflects praise to Pogba

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was delighted with his hat-trick after their 5-1 rout of Leeds United. Fernandes was superb in front of a full house at Old Trafford. He said afterwards: "We missed the fans, we are really happy with this result. We waited so long, so everyone's happy...
VAR would have DENIED Bruno Fernandes' hat-trick last season as Premier League's thicker five centimetre lines for offside calls preserve Manchester United star's Leeds rout

Bruno Fernandes has VAR's summer developments to thank for the storming opening-day hat-trick a he fired past Leeds United on Saturday. The Manchester United talent lead the charge in a dominant performance, opening the scoring on 30 minutes. A second-half double was capped by Fernandes blasting past Illan Meslier after...
Manchester United 5-1 Leeds United: Bruno Fernandes hat-trick in thrilling Old Trafford opener

Bruno Fernandes scored a hat-trick at a raucous Old Trafford as Manchester United made a stunning start to the new Premier League season with a 5-1 rout of old rivals Leeds. Fernandes familiarly starred in a pulsating clash in front of almost 75,000 fans, opening the scoring (30) before settling an epic contest after a frantic second-half spell during which Luke Ayling's spectacular strike had fleetingly pulled Leeds level.
Thrilling opening weekend suggests four teams will contest Premier League title race

Recently, as we do every year, 90min's editorial team compiled our predictions for the 2021/22 Premier League season. Our consensus table had Manchester City retaining their Premier League title - but that did not tell the whole story. Out of 90min's 12 'experts' only two had anyone other than City finishing first. The two that broke rank opted for Champions League holders Chelsea.
Hat-trick hero Fernandes your star man

Bruno Fernandes was your man of the match in our Player Rater as he scored three in Manchester United's 5-1 win over Leeds at Old Trafford. Fernandes became the first United player to score a hat-trick in the opening match of a league season since Lou Macari against Birmingham in 1977-78, and it is only the 10th treble scored on the opening weekend of the Premier League.

