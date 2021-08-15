Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Ray Chapman’s biographer recounts Cleveland ballplayer’s death on the diamond; film to be released soon

By Marc Bona, cleveland.com
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND, Ohio – To Mike Sowell, it’s no surprise that Ray Chapman is still remembered more than 100 years after his death. “He was an outstanding player, one of the best in the league,” he said. “Once I started the research he was one of those special people that when he comes into a room, he just lights up the room and everyone is attracted to him. I think he was the polar opposite of Ty Cobb.”

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
47K+
Followers
48K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Mays
Person
Ty Cobb
Person
Ray Chapman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Yankees#Movies#Indians#Tulsa Tribune#Oklahoma State University#Astros#Espn#American League#Clevelanders#Mbona30
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBlakepowelllife.com

The Sad Ending of Ray Chapman

“I’m okay, tell Mays not to worry … ring … Katie’s ring…”. After uttering those final words on August 16, 1920, Cleveland Indians shortstop Ray Chapman slipped into a coma. He would be pronounced dead shortly after 4 A.M. the next morning. Chapman, 29, was – and remains – the...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Shohei Ohtani offers classy response to Jack Morris

Shohei Ohtani offered an incredibly classy response to the Jack Morris situation. Ohtani’s Los Angeles Angels began a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday. During Tuesday’s game, Ohtani was coming to the plate with a runner on second and two outs. Morris, who is an analyst on TV for Tigers games, was asked how he would approach Ohtani.
MLBSFGate

Vida Blue wears his battle scars

CONCORD, Calif. - Letters and photos from admirers still fill the P.O. Box of Vida Blue Jr., so every so often he gets a lift to collect the latest haul. Then he brings the mail here, to the dining room of a friend's house where he has been staying, and signs the photos with a blue Sharpie, a playful nod to his name.
BaseballTimes-Herald

Mudcat Grant was never sorry

Though it was a room-temperature evening in Cleveland Stadium on Sept. 16, 1960, with a gentle breeze blowing off Lake Erie, Cleveland pitcher Jim “Mudcat” Grant was hot. Red hot. Angry hot. It was the kind of hot that had forged him growing up north of Tampa, in little, mostly...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Mo’Ne Davis’ Performance On Sunday Night

Former Little League World Series star Mo’Ne Davis made an appearance on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball this evening. The Cleveland Indians are taking on the Los Angeles Angels in Major League Baseball’s annual game in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. As part of the broadcast, ESPN includes a young announcing team. This year’s...
MLBchatsports.com

Matt Chapman becoming question mark for Oakland A’s

Aug 3, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman (26) throws out San Diego Padres right fielder Wil Myers (not pictured) during the third inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports. It was easy to overlook Matt Chapman‘s struggles at the beginning of...
MLBMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Chapman 2 HRs and defensive gem for A's in 8-3 win at Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The only thing that could top another defensive gem for Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman was his milestone homer. Along with his spectacular diving catch running into the outfield, a play that manager Bob Melvin doubts anyone else would have made, Chapman hit two of Oakland’s five solo homers. His second long ball was the 100th of his career in an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Saturday night.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

The St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame finally gets it right

The St. Louis Cardinals inducted four new members into their Hall of Fame this weekend. In my opinion, they finally got it right with the long overdue induction of Bill White and Keith Hernandez. The St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame inducted Bill White, Keith Hernandez, Tommy Herr, and John...
MLBchatsports.com

Game #117: Matt Chapman dazzles on both sides of ball, A’s win

The Oakland A’s had a Saturday full of bounce-backs. On the team level, they avenged a sloppy loss the night before with a decisive 8-3 victory over the Texas Rangers in Arlington. And on the individual level, Matt Chapman had a banner day on both sides of the ball, with two homers at the plate and a great catch on defense.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Chris Mazza: Recalled by Rays

Mazza was called up from Triple-A Durham on Friday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Mazza has bounced on and off the big-league roster this season but has failed to impress in his 19 innings at the highest level. He's struggled to a 6.16 ERA and 1.42 WHIP while striking out just 17.9 percent of opposing batters. He'll likely fill a low-leverage role during his time with the team, with Dietrich Enns heading to Durham to clear space in the bullpen.
MLBbucsdugout.com

Chris Archer Story

During spring training, this year, Chris Archer bought tailored suits for all the new members of the Rays' 40-man roster. A member of my extended family (Drew Strotman) was on the Rays at that time, but was busy when the other guys got their new threads. Drew was invited to Archer's home and the tailor made a housecall. Chris and Drew had an extended time to talk about pitching and baseball. I can see why so many in Pittsburgh liked Chris so much, as a person.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Clayton Beeter promoted to Double-A, Michael Busch walks it off for Tulsa

The Dodgers promoted pitcher Clayton Beeter to Double-A Tulsa Friday and the right-hander will make his debut Saturday for the Drillers. Drafted with the team's Competitive Balance Round B pick, selected 66th overall, Beeter is currently ranked as the No. ranked prospect in the Dodgers' system.

Comments / 0

Community Policy