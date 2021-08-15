Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake County, CA

Heat Advisory issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 12:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures up to 107. * WHERE...Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Lake County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mendocino County, CA
County
Lake County, CA
City
Mendocino, CA
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Preparedness#Heat Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Russia won’t intervene in standoff with Taliban

MOSCOW — Russia says it will not interfere in the stand-off between the Taliban and their opponents in Afghanistan. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization member states discussed the standoff and its implications of “another civil war in Afghanistan.” He says that, “Of course, no one is going to intervene in these events.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats return to advance Biden's agenda in face of crises

House Democrats are interrupting their summer recess and returning to Washington on Monday to advance President Biden ’s ambitious domestic agenda as his administration struggles to contain a foreign policy crisis in Afghanistan and the raging COVID-19 pandemic. At this politically perilous moment, Biden and his Democratic allies on Capitol...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Putin criticizes placing Afghans in Central Asia

MOSCOW -- Russia’s president has criticized Western nations for seeking to temporarily house Afghan refugees in Central Asian countries, citing security concerns for Russia. Speaking at a meeting with top officials of the Kremlin’s United Russia party on Sunday, Vladimir Putin blasted what he described as a “humiliating approach” by Western states.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy