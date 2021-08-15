What to Watch Sunday: A spooky night of documentaries about serial killers, UFOs

Spoilers are ahead. The underlying tragedy of Netflix's true crime documentary Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes is that so many people needlessly died due to a culture of intolerance. Convicted serial killer Dennis Nilsen preyed on young men — often gay men, sex workers, or homeless youths. He would lure them home with the promise of food and shelter and then he would kill them. And as an ex-cop, he likely knew that their disappearances wouldn't be addressed immediately due to the culture of shame surrounding the LGBTQ+ community in 1980s London. At that time, young gay people often ran away or were forced out of their homes, so many parents wouldn't have even known if they'd gone missing. And, if they did, many parents at the time were afraid of opening a police report and having to talk about the situation because institutions like the police and press were also historically homophobic.