Two classic motels on the Business Loop are targeted for demolition

The troubled Ambassador Motel, a frequent source of police calls in Grand Forks whose residents sometimes had nowhere else to go, is being torn down. Demolition crews hope to finish demolishing the Washington Street motel next week or the week after at the latest, according to Monty Lund, a manager for Blue Star Investments, which bought the motel from its longtime owners in late July. Lund declined to say how much Blue Star paid. He said the company isn’t sure what they’ll put in the Ambassador’s place. Blue Star’s other holdings include a warehouse, a strip mall and a subdivision near the Grand Forks Country Club.