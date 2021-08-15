Cancel
Two classic motels on the Business Loop are targeted for demolition

By Ella McCarthy
Columbia Missourian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo classic motels on the Business Loop are on track for demolition this year, erasing markers of the mid-century era of highway travel in America. Owners of both the Arrow Head Motel and the Eastwood Motel applied for demolition permits this summer. Demolition of the Eastwood has already passed the city’s initial permit inspection, while the permit for the Arrow Head Motel is still pending.

