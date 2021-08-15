Cancel
Traverse City, MI

Worries grow that masks in schools could lead to bullying

By Brendan Quealy bquealy@record-eagle.com
Traverse City Record-Eagle
 8 days ago

TRAVERSE CITY — The growing tension over wearing masks has some educators and parents worried the debate could spill over into the schoolyard. Traverse City Area Public Schools Superintendent John VanWagoner as well as TCAPS Board of Education trustees Matt Anderson and Andrew Raymond made clear statements during the Aug. 9 board meeting that any bullying of a student for either wearing or not wearing a mask will not be tolerated.

