Spokane-area coworking spaces benefitting from influx of remote workers
When Sebastian Smith’s employer in California went remote until further notice during the pandemic, he chose to temporarily move to Spokane to be closer to family. Smith, who works in the financial industry, signed up for a membership at Liberty Lake Coworking, which provides flexible office space, dedicated cubicles, private offices and large team suites for remote workers, freelancers, entrepreneurs and startups.www.spokesman.com
