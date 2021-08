Adam Harris's new book tells the story of how the governments -- local, state, federal -- and the private sector have largely failed historically black colleges. The State Must Provide: Why America's Colleges Have Always Been Unequal -- and How to Set Them Right (HarperCollins) is a mix of stories, of the way states broke promises to black colleges and the way some Black people fought for their rights and those of their institutions. There are many sad stories -- of white political leaders doing the absolute minimum possible. But there is also an argument in the book for more funds and better treatment of Black colleges.