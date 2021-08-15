Letter: Conversations about helping others now

We are at war in our state and country, making people sick or killing them by not getting the vaccine for COVID-19. How many lives have to be lost by this pandemic? People are being arrogant, stubborn or just plain stupid for not getting the shot. Never should have gotten rid of wearing masks. Also, all the large gatherings – Fourth of July, RAGBRAI, music concerts and now the Iowa State Fair – all helped spread the virus. Now, people are willing to sacrifice their children and grandchildren, who don’t have a shot available to them. People that don’t get a shot, wear a mask, and take their children without masks to areas of large crowds should be held responsible. Don’t let it be you that makes another person or child get sick, or worse die, because you didn’t get vaccinated.