Letter: Wrong location, governor
The corner of S. Fruit St. and Clinton St in Concord’s south end is not an appropriate location for a secured psychiatric unit. Gov. Sununu and DHHS are trying to shoehorn a 60-unit facility for dangerous individuals into our neighborhood. This facility is currently located at the NH State Prison. Evidently, the two populations don’t mix well together. Why Gov. Sununu thinks that the Hugh Gallen Office Park makes sense is beyond me.www.concordmonitor.com
