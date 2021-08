Re “Should Gavin Newsom be recalled? No: Defeat the recall of Newsom, defend our state’s progress” (Aug. 15):. I have no problem reading and hearing opinions that are opposite of mine. However one’s credibility goes down the drain when someone accuses the opposition of conducting a campaign driven by “criticism, fear mongering and stunts,” yet in the very same opinion piece, Ms. Briceño’s words from start to finish were nothing but criticism and fear mongering. That style of writing could very well be a textbook case of hypocrisy. I’m not sure what Ms. Briceño is trying to infer with the accusation of “stunts” except to throw in a charge without any examples to back up that claim.