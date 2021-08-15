Lizzo is back with new music, festival appearances and a deal with Amazon Studios

Lizzo and Cardi B release the video for their single “Rumors” and it delivers. Very heavily inspired by the muses of Greek mythology, you’d half expect Hercules to come swooping into the video, but alas, female empowerment don’t need no man. The entire songs refers to the rumors made up about artists to tear them down, but Lizzo and Cardi B refuse to be brought down and instead focus on their music. Really, we expected nothing less from two of the biggest female artists of the moment. Walking among vases 10x their size and dancing on pillars so tall you can’t see the ground, Lizzo starts off the video much like the cartoon of Hercules does, except she sings about the empowerment of being a female musician and where she gets her confidence from, herself.