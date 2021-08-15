Lizzo is back with new music, festival appearances and a deal with Amazon Studios
After spending the early half of the ’10s in Minneapolis trying to launch her career, things had finally started to click on a grand scale for Lizzo. When her 2016 breakthrough single “Good as Hell” went triple platinum, the woman born Melissa Viviane Jefferson moved to Los Angeles to start work on her major-label debut, “Cuz I Love You.” She returned to the charts with “Truth Hurts” and “Juice.” Released in April 2019, “Cuz I Love You” went platinum and hit No. 4 on the Billboard charts. The album earned Lizzo eight Grammy nominations and three wins at the ceremony in January 2020.www.twincities.com
