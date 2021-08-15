Scott Rochat: Rochat, Can You See? It’s all in the accent

For most people, clicks and tweets are the heartbeat of social media. For me, they’re a daily avian conversation. Don’t call the cops — the screaming’s not coming from the victim of an attack, nor from a hyped-up concert crowd. These are the excited calls of Chompy, our 16- to 17-year-old cockatiel (like his feathers, his age is a little fuzzy) who has become a Bird of Legend among our family. His mighty beak defies all but a chosen few who approach his cage. His piercing song could stretch to the farthest reaches of The Stadium We All Know Is Really Mile High — probably from our own living room.