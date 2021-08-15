From the Mailbag: Time to prioritize future generations over the current moment

In response to the Argus Observer article “County Court opposes adding more Wild and Scenic rivers” from Aug. 3:. The River Democracy Act (S.192; RDA) is an exceptionally unique piece of legislation; Sen. Wyden developed this bill by asking Oregonians to nominate rivers and streams for protection as Wild and Scenic Rivers. This process garnered over 15,000 nominations and resulted in a unique grassroots bill shaped by thousands of Oregonians. The nominated waterways are on public land, and therefore, the American public is their effective owner. This bill wasn’t a partisan political push, but an inclusive involvement of the public and their interests, and this article makes no comment on that. While I can’t claim to be an expert on this legislation, I have read through this bill multiple times, and I nominated some of the proposed rivers. In this opinion piece, I aim to address some points made in the article and to clarify some misconceptions.