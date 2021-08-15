Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Education first

Posted by 
Adirondack Explorer
Adirondack Explorer
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ic1k0_0bSCeI3Y00
Franconia Notch State Park and White Mountain National Forest staff educate hikers at the Falling Waters trailhead. Photo by Gwendolyn Craig

At some national parks, prevention is the answer to search and rescue risks

Meghan Smith remembers a backpacking trip she took in the Adirondacks when she was in her early 20s. It was winter, and she felt like her group of friends was well prepared to handle the conditions.

But when Smith fell on a patch of ice and ended up with a big bruise, she realized the stakes were higher than she thought. What if she had been seriously injured? They didn’t have a backup plan.

“That was a wake up call for me,” Smith said.

These days, Smith leads the preventive search and rescue program at the Grand Canyon National Park. The goal of her program and other education efforts like hers is to minimize the number of hikers who get stuck in situations like she almost did: Injured or worse in a place where help takes a long time to arrive. By making sure hikers have the information and gear they need to make safe trips into the backcountry at the outset, Smith is ultimately working to decrease the number of search and rescue incidents in the first place through preventative measures.

It’s a model that could be relevant to the Adirondacks, which saw the number of rescues reach an all-time high in 2020. In this second of two parts, the Adirondack Explorer looks into what works and what doesn’t, and whether the Adirondacks should adopt similar solutions to prevent harm and help budgets. Yesterday, we looked at the concept of “hiker insurance cards.” In this article, we’ll consider the preventative search and rescue programs that have significantly reduced the number of incidents at national parks across the country.

‘Think of it as a ski patrol’

The Grand Canyon’s prevention efforts began in the 1990s, when the park launched a “hike smart” campaign backed by a small group of volunteers. It quickly grew, and now includes at least five seasonal ranger positions focused entirely on preventive search and rescue, and a team of 60 volunteers. It’s become an exemplar for national parks around the country.

Here’s how it works: Rangers and volunteers at the Grand Canyon go on “morning patrols” where they try to educate hikers as they begin their journeys into the canyon. Sometimes they help hikers readjust their expectations for what they can feasibly hike, or give them information on who to call if something goes wrong.

“It’s really not about telling people no, we just want them to be realistic,” Smith said. “Oftentimes our mental maps don’t line up with reality.”

The park’s preventive efforts also start long before hikers hit the trail. Online and social media campaigns aim to reach hikers during the planning phase, when they’re most likely to consider or adopt safety measures.

“The in-person contact is really the last-ditch effort,” Smith said. Reaching people early on is much more effective.

Collecting evidence for the success of preventative search and rescue is not a perfect science, Smith said. But during the years since the program started, visitation to the Grand Canyon has climbed dramatically — as many as 6 million people in 2019 — and incidents have remained relatively flat, Smith said. The number of heat-related deaths in the park have also gone down during that period.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y96Ag_0bSCeI3Y00
Adirondack 46ers President Laurie Rankin, front right, talks to a family of hikers at the Cascade Mountain trailhead outside Lake Placid in July. Rankin and Ron Konowitz, back right, are among the dozens of 46ers who volunteer on weekends as trailhead stewards at Cascade Mountain and at South Meadow Road during the hiking season. They talk to hikers about Leave No Trace principles, including how to be properly prepared for a hike. Photo by Mike Lynch

Adapting to the Adirondacks

Preventative search and rescue is not a totally foreign concept in the Adirondacks.

Similar efforts, such as the trailhead steward programs run by the Adirondack 46ers and Adirondack Mountain Club, aim to educate and prepare hikers in a comparable way. The DEC also ran a pilot of preventative search and rescue at the Cascade Mountain trailhead on President’s Day Weekend in 2019.

“During this pilot every visitor to the trailhead was greeted by a forest ranger and provided with critical information to promote safety and mitigate the risk of incidents,” said Peter Morehouse, the Police Benevolent Association of New York State representative for forest rangers.

Morehouse said that New York forest rangers are calling on the state to establish a comprehensive preventative search and rescue program, but that it would only be possible with proper staffing levels.

“Unfortunately there are fewer forest rangers in the Adirondacks today than there were in 1980, despite adding a million acres of land to the Adirondack Park with an associated increase of millions of visitors,” Morehouse said.

The PBA wants the state to increase the number of forest rangers from 135 currently to 175. Despite these calls, DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos has defended flat staffing and pointed to partnerships with State Police and other agencies.

Smith also sees unique challenges to implementing preventative search and rescue in the Adirondacks. In the Grand Canyon, it’s one trail in and one trail out in most places. In the Adirondacks, the trail network is broad and dispersed. That makes it difficult to reach a large number of visitors all at once and keep messaging aligned.

“The trick for any place when I’m coaching other parks,” Smith said, “it’s making your messaging consistent across the park.”

Smith said that messaging should come from a place of customer service: Aiming to understand why hikers are hitting the trail, and giving them information they need for a safe, successful adventure.

“We want you to have fun, we want you to come back, we want you to explore,” Smith said.

Special Offer

Subscribe to the Adirondack Explorer app for only $8!

Access a year’s worth of content from Adirondack Explorer magazine

on your mobile device, which includes our annual Outings Guide.

Comments / 0

Adirondack Explorer

Adirondack Explorer

255
Followers
349
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

The Adirondack Park of northern New York is an unusual blend of public forests and waterways, private lands and small towns. The push and pull between land conservation and economic development often leads to disagreements over public policy and how policies are carried out. The Adirondack Explorer, a nonprofit 501c3 independent magazine and news website, is the only publication that regularly covers the issues affecting all corners of this 6 million-acre park. Our mission is to further protection of the Adirondacks and community vitality by raising awareness of the forces shaping the region and influencing public opinion. We do this with a staff of only nine—with one full-time editor, digital editor and two and a half reporters devoted to news. Our subscribers—generally people who know and love the park but may or may not live here—are spread among most of the 50 states, with the largest concentration found throughout New York and the Northeast.

 https://www.adirondackexplorer.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adirondack Park#Volunteers#Rescue Team#Adirondacks Preventative#Adirondack Mountain Club#Dec#Pba#State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Customer Service
Related
Clarion County, PAClarion News

Education briefs 081721

Clarion County students graduate from Reach Cyber Charter School. HARRISBURG Four graduates from Clarion County were celebrated by friends, family and faculty last week as members of Reach Cyber Charter School's Class of 2021. These students were among the 658 high school seniors, Reach Cyber's third graduating class, who participated...
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Hot 104.7

Kill On-Site Order, But Not Yet in Sioux Falls

At first glance, you would think something so beautiful couldn't possibly be so terrifying. Not so for the Spotted Lanternfly. In the eastern U.S., this colorful winged creature has a Kill On-Site order on its head. Think of David & Goliath - the Lanternfly in the role of Goliath, but...
Killeen, TXCBS Austin

City of Killeen declares local state of disaster for public health

The City of Killeen has declared a local state of disaster for a public health emergency, as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to surge across the state. Mayor Jose Segarra signed the declaration on Thursday, with expected approval by the City Council in the coming days. According to the announcement...
Plattsburgh, NYsbmonthly.com

EDUCATION TRANSFORMATION

NORTH COUNTRY SCHOOLS have just completed 18 months of remote learning for nearly 21,000 K-12 students in Clinton, Essex, and Franklin counties. Add nearly 10,000 college students to that number and you have over 30,000 young people needing an education when their schools were abruptly shut down in mid-March 2020. North Country students needed a variety of technological devices (Chromebooks, laptops, iPads, cell phones, and desktop PCs) as well as an internet connection in their home or they went to a hotspot (in a school bus, local library or elsewhere) for Wi-Fi. In addition, schools continued to provide what they always have—meals, counseling, academic guidance, and special education services, uninterrupted, throughout the pandemic. Buildings were maintained by dedicated custodial staffs, and bus drivers changed their routes to deliver books, instructional materials and meals to students in their districts. Some college students, far from home, socially isolated on campus, and they were looked after as well.
New York City, NYnyc.gov

Emergency Executive Order 227

WHEREAS, the public safety is imperiled by Hurricane Henri, a dangerous storm with sustained winds expected to exceed 73 miles per hour at landfall on Sunday, August 22, 2021;. WHEREAS, Hurricane Henri will bring strong winds and heavy rain onshore, with the likelihood of localized flooding;. WHEREAS, the public safety...
EnvironmentWWLP 22News

FEMA’s guide for effective disaster preparedness

(WWLP) – September is National Preparedness Month, an initiative by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to get residents prepared for disasters. It seems like we are ahead of schedule Friday, as New England residents brace for Tropical Storm Henri, which has the potential to become a hurricane over the weekend.
Educationpenbaypilot.com

Maine Dept. of Education launches website of vital resources to support LGBTQ+ students

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has launched a new section of its website devoted to improving school climate and support of LGBTQ+ students in Maine. “Every student in Maine has an irrefutable right to feel safe, recognized and valued in their school,” said Commissioner of Education Pender Makin (she/her/hers). “The Maine Department of Education is deeply committed to providing schools and educators the resources they need to ensure that theirs is a safe and welcoming climate, and to validating the voices and experiences of our LGBTQ+ students and school community members.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy