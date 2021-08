Richards allowed four hits and struck out four over three scoreless innings to earn the save in Friday's 8-1 win over Baltimore. While the game was never in doubt, Richards' three-inning appearance earned him a save for the first time since 2013 when he was with the Angels. The 33-year-old shouldn't be expected to see many save chances now that he's shifted to the bullpen to fill a bulk-relief role. He's posted a 5.08 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 91:48 K:BB across 113.1 innings, but without a spot in the rotation, he's not likely to carry much fantasy appeal.