2 dozen Rohingya refugees feared drowned in Bangladesh

By JULHAS ALAM - Associated Press
 8 days ago

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — More than two dozen Rohingya refugees are feared drowned after their boat capsized off the coast of Bangladesh. The U.N.’s refugee agency and local police on Sunday said the fishing boat sank while the refugees were attempting to flee an island. Around 20,000 refugees have been relocated to the island from sprawling camps elsewhere in Bangladesh. The relocation has been criticized by the U.N. and human rights groups, who say the island isn’t fit for habitation. A police official in Noakhali district said about 40 refugees were in the boat that sank Saturday, including women and children.

