Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Sunday, August 15th Weather

By Warren Abrahamson
newsdakota.com
 8 days ago

Today – Sunny and hot, with a high in the low to mid 90s. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low in the upper 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

www.newsdakota.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Wind#Thunderstorms#South Southwest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Madison, WInbc15.com

This Week: Heat, humidity, & storm chances are back

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Get ready for another stretch of hot & humid days! This time we’re adding rain chances each day since the weather pattern remains active. Our high-pressure slides East while winds turn out of the SE. Lows fall back towards 60°F under increasing cloud cover. A cluster of showers/storms will move in our direction overnight. SW Wisconsin will wake up to scattered showers with some embedded thunder. Madison may see some rain, but the bulk will miss the Capital Region. Highs climb back into the upper 80s and dew points return well into the 60s. Heat index values bear watching tomorrow, but especially Tuesday.
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Hot And Muggy Monday; Several Storm Chances This Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says Sunday night’s storms will kick off a week that will feature multiple chances for rainfall and possible severe weather. Sunday’s storm system will completely exit the state by early Monday morning, and the rest of the day will be hot and humid, with more storms possible in southern Minnesota. Download The WCCO Weather App Tuesday brings another severe storm chance, before temperatures cool down a bit before the end of the week, when another active weather pattern, including more rain, moves in.   More On WCCO.com: Rochester’s Igor Vovkovinskiy, Tallest Man In America, Dies At 38 Viral Video: Teens Flee As Young Black Bear Strolls Through Twin Cities Neighborhood Greenwood Wildfire Jumps Highway, Triggering More Evacuations Dozens Of Minnesota State Fair Vendors, Exhibitors Won’t Return This Year
Environmentfoxlexington.com

Tropical air taking over the forecast

Summer still has a tight grasp on our forecast over this next week, with temperatures hovering around the upper-80s and lower-90s most days with very muggy air as well. Warm and muggy conditions will be with us this evening and tonight, with the chance for fog to form for some again. This evening, temperatures will be on a slow cool down through the 80s, and we may only see the mid to lower-70s show up by late tonight. Winds will stay light to calm through tonight, with skies mainly staying clear as well.
EnvironmentWTRF

High heat returns to the Ohio Valley this week

MONDAY: Some high heat is set to make an appearance for the Ohio Valley today and likely stick around for most of the week. For the morning update, areas of fog are likely across the low lying river areas. Account for that on travel today. Another warm and muggy morning is also present. Current out the door temps sit in the upper 60s with dew points in the mid 60s as well. We will not shake the mugginess at all this week. Sky coverage today will be predominantly sunny, with a few more clouds likely to bubble up late in the day. A few showers are possible, but they may stay to our immediate east. Better chances for rain showers will come in the higher elevations. High temperatures today will be back in the mid to upper 80s. Dew point values will also stay in the uncomfortable category. Tonight, conditions will quiet down with a few clouds overhead. Winds will be calm, meaning fog will likely settle in during the AM hours tomorrow. Low temps will be in the mid 60s.
Environmentconchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Digital Weather Update: Sunday August 22nd

A traditional late August day for the area. Clear blue skies and afternoon highs in the 90s. Overnight lows will dip into the 70s this evening. For the work week expected no major changes in the forecast for the next several days, temperatures will increase slightly, getting us pretty close to our average high of 96 degrees. Mostly clear skies expected for the week ahead.
EnvironmentNBC 2

Forecast: Hot highs and hazy skies this week

Saharan dust has arrived for the week in Southwest Florida. Hazy skies today were caused by a large plume of Saharan dust that will be around through Thursday. This dust plume will keep rain chances unusually low for the upcoming week and temperatures in record territory. Tuesday and Wednesday will...
EnvironmentWVNT-TV

Starting out dry for Monday, rain returns late this week

Monday, with high pressure firmly in control plenty of sunshine will be expected from start to finish. The risk of an isolated shower along the mountains can’t be fully ruled out, but most signs point to drier weather. Highs thanks to the mostly clear skies will jump into the mid and upper 80s for most.
EnvironmentWDEF

Weather Update: Sunday Night’s Forecast – August 22th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Drier And Hotter To Start The New Week!. Fair skies will continue through the overnight. Drier with some patchy late fog possible. Lows in the upper 60’s to around 70. - Advertisement - More sunshine, drier and hotter for Monday. Afternoon highs 90-92. Mostly clear Monday night...
Environmentcbs3duluth.com

Warm & breezy today, active weather pattern this week

After passing showers on Sunday, we'll see clearing skies this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Highs will climb back into the 70s to 80s. Winds will be breezy once again with WSW winds at 10-15 mph. Overnight, we'll see mostly clear skies and lows dropping into the 50s. TUESDAY:. Another...

Comments / 0

Community Policy