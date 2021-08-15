Our Opinion: Tough decisions await schools
We don’t envy Brainerd Public Schools administrators, members of the Brainerd School Board or any school officials across the nation. They’re stuck in a no-win situation when it comes to whether students will be required to wear face masks when the school year starts next month. Whatever decision they make — or don’t make — between now and then will leave some people very upset, based on comments the board has listened to this past month.www.brainerddispatch.com
