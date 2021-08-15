Cancel
Louisville, KY

LMPD: 1 dead in Algonquin neighborhood shooting

WHAS11
WHAS11
The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) is investigating a fatal shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood.

Police said the shooting happened at South 15th Street and Lee Street around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Responding officers located a man believed to be in his 30's suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to University of Louisville Hospital where later died of his injuries. He has yet to be identified.

Anyone with information regarding this case is ask to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD.

