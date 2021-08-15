This unassuming spot serves some of the best barbecue in the Bay Area

Driving north along Highway 128 through Northern California’s Napa Valley, all you can see are rows and rows of grapes lining small hills and valleys. They evoke waves in the Pacific Ocean, a calm dip and rise for miles on end. As you emerge from a tunnel of oak trees with branches overhanging the road like a scene from a Tuscan postcard, a small shack emerges on the horizon. But when you approach the T-intersection of Highway 128 and Lincoln Street, plumes of wispy clear smoke swallow your car with the scent of sizzling fat and caramelized barbecue sauce.