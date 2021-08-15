Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calistoga, CA

This unassuming spot serves some of the best barbecue in the Bay Area

By Nico Madrigal-Yankowski
SFGate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDriving north along Highway 128 through Northern California’s Napa Valley, all you can see are rows and rows of grapes lining small hills and valleys. They evoke waves in the Pacific Ocean, a calm dip and rise for miles on end. As you emerge from a tunnel of oak trees with branches overhanging the road like a scene from a Tuscan postcard, a small shack emerges on the horizon. But when you approach the T-intersection of Highway 128 and Lincoln Street, plumes of wispy clear smoke swallow your car with the scent of sizzling fat and caramelized barbecue sauce.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Sonoma County, CA
Restaurants
County
Sonoma County, CA
Local
California Restaurants
State
Mississippi State
Sonoma County, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Food & Drinks
Sonoma County, CA
Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
City
Calistoga, CA
Calistoga, CA
Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbecue Sauce#Barbecuing#Valleys#Food Drink#Tuscan#Buster S Bbq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats return to advance Biden's agenda in face of crises

House Democrats are interrupting their summer recess and returning to Washington on Monday to advance President Biden ’s ambitious domestic agenda as his administration struggles to contain a foreign policy crisis in Afghanistan and the raging COVID-19 pandemic. At this politically perilous moment, Biden and his Democratic allies on Capitol...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Putin criticizes placing Afghans in Central Asia

MOSCOW -- Russia’s president has criticized Western nations for seeking to temporarily house Afghan refugees in Central Asian countries, citing security concerns for Russia. Speaking at a meeting with top officials of the Kremlin’s United Russia party on Sunday, Vladimir Putin blasted what he described as a “humiliating approach” by Western states.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 2

Community Policy