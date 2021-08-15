Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Pastor Michael Brooks: Keep on keeping on

Anniston Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScience debates the concept of perpetual motion; that is, once an object is set in motion, is it possible to continue motion forever?. Whether this is physically possible is debatable, but that it should happen spiritually is non debatable. The inspired apostle Paul wrote, "Continue in the faith, grounded and steadfast" (Colossians 1:23).

www.annistonstar.com

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aesop
Person
Jeff Foxworthy
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Race#Colossians#Christian#New Christians#Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
Jackson, MSWAPT

Jackson pastor dies of COVID-19, family says

JACKSON, Miss. — Pastor Devon Adams spent two decades building his church in West Jackson and working to to break down racial barriers. "Pastor Devon Adams was an awesome man of God, and he was a pillar in this community," church member Charles Alexander said. The pastor's family said he...
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
POTUSNew York Post

Grandson of Rev. Billy Graham in critical condition with COVID-19

The grandson of late evangelist Billy Graham is hospitalized in critical condition with COVID-19, relatives said. Jonathan Lotz, who reportedly worked with his grandfather from 1994 through 2002, was in an ICU at an undisclosed hospital Sunday, according to a Facebook post by his mother. “Pray he will not have...
Religionpraisedc.com

5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God

Often times it’s not until we lose control that we realize who’s in control. Whether or not you’ve found yourself in this situation spiraling out of control, knowing when to “give it to God” is vital. What does giving it to God mean?. Most might think it means giving up...
Religionam630theword.com

Why Ezra 7:10 Is a Verse Every Believer Should Know

We all have our favorite Bible verses. Sometimes our favorite verse changes over time in the context of where we are and what we are going through. Sometimes a favorite verse follows us through various circumstances, and some of us can’t pick a ‘favorite verse’ because there are so many to choose from! I seem to fall into the last category. Asking me what my favorite verse is can be like asking me what my favorite movie is. Are we talking Christmas movies? Westerns? Rom-Coms? Action-Adventure? 80’s movies? It’s difficult to even pick my favorite out of those genres, much less one, all-time favorite movie. I say all this to say that I have several verses that I would consider among my ‘favorites’, and Ezra 7:10 is one that I am always drawn back to for a lot of reasons.
Salt Lake City, UTkvnutalk

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reverses decision to eliminate session of general conferences – Cache Valley Daily

SALT LAKE CITY — Leadership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have reversed their decision to eliminate the Saturday Evening Session of the Faith’s semiannual General Conference. The announcement came Tuesday afternoon in a letter from the Church’s First Presidency. In June 2021, the Church announced changes...
ReligionPosted by
95.3 The Bear

6 Things That We Think Are In The Bible, But Are Not

I recently read a short list of things that people often quote as bible scripture. These common Bible references are not actually in the Bible. How many of these have you heard or quoted?. #1. SPARE THE ROD AND SPOIL THE CHILD. There is a similar verse, Proverbs 13:24. He...
ReligionDaily Gate City

New Pentecostal pastor wants his church more visible

“I walked in an atheist and then walked out apostolic.”. That’s the experience of Chris Frank, who only walked into a church building for the sake of his girlfriend, now wife, Amanda Frank. That was in February of 2009. Twelve years later, Chris Frank is the new pastor of the...
ReligionBelief.Net

20 Things God Can Not Do

“My covenant will I not break, nor alter the thing that is gone out of my lips” – Psalm 89:34. “He that spareth not his own Son, but delivered him up for us all, how shall he not with him also freely give us all things?” –
Religionmorrowcountysentinel.com

Preacher’s Point: If I should die before the rapture

This week’s column is an open letter to the world, especially my grandchildren and all those that should live beyond my demise. I was born again in my mid-teens. Almost immediately, I began to hear of an event called “the rapture.” I fell in love with Biblical prophecy. The first passage I memorized was John 14:1-6, where Jesus informs us He is preparing mansions for us and is coming back to take us there.
ReligionJournal Tribune

Pastor Mike: Live every day as someone who is blessed

Greetings everyone. Well, ready or not, fall is almost here. School is beginning a new year. The county fair is coming. Football games and rodeos, parades and state fairs. So many activities to look forward to. Fall is always a busy time with many activities that only come around one time a year.
ReligionNeshoba Democrat

BIBLE SELECTION/Luke 12:6-7

Are not five sparrows sold for two pennies? And not one of them is forgotten before God. Why, even the hairs of your head are all numbered. Fear not; you are of more value than many sparrows. — Luke 12:6-7 (ESV)
Religionelizabethton.com

God commands all people everywhere to repent

Dear Rev. Graham: My husband has informed me that he is involved with another woman. He admits he has violated his vows but he said that God will forgive him and so should I. What is the point of a vow if we just shrug off our sin? — D.H.
Religionnsjonline.com

THE WORD: God will keep his promises

Obadiah follows the books of Philemon, Third John and Second John on the list of the shortest books of the Bible. Like the others on this list, Obadiah is a single chapter. It has fewer verses than Philemon, with 21, but has more words. The Book of Obadiah is the...
ReligionDaily Comet

By His Grace: Is our heart in right standing with Christ?

"Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience. Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you. And over all these virtues put on love, which binds them all together in perfect unity.”
Religionelizabethton.com

Bible teaches that the law was given as a mirror

Dear Rev. Graham: Why did God give the law if He knew people couldn’t possibly keep it, and what was the significance of the Old Testament sacrifice? — L.K. Dear L.K.: The Bible teaches that the law was given as a mirror. When we look into God’s Word, we see what true righteousness is. The Ten Commandments describe the life that pleases God. If we are separated from God by sin, the law exposes our sin and shows us our true spiritual condition. Such a mirror does not reveal a very attractive image!

Comments / 2

Community Policy