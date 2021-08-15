Cancel
Kentucky State

Quiet Kentucky town rocked by what appears to be murder-suicide

Kentucky police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in a small Kentucky town where murders are relatively rare.

According to WKYT News, Morehead, police are investigating the shooting death of a man and woman after dispatchers received a call about 5 p.m. Friday. The caller reported finding two people dead at a home on Rodburn Hollow Road, according to the Rowan County coroner’s office.

The bodies of 81-year-old Cobern Sargent and 75-year-old Vada Sargent were found at the scene.

The incident is the first murder within Morehead city limits in at least eight years, according police.

Based on the evidence upon their arrival, police believe that Cobern Sargent shot and killed Vada Sargent before turning the gun on himself.

