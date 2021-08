In the world of Star Trek, death is often impermanent. Data got his head blown off in The Next Generation episode “Time’s Arrow,” and he was totally vaporized in Nemesis; neither setback prevented him from returning in Picard Season 1. In Discovery Season 1, Michelle Yeoh’s Captain Georgiou was killed, only to be replaced by her double from an alternate universe. Even Captain Kirk has died and come back, twice; in Generations as William Shatner, and as Chris Pine during the finale of Star Trek Into Darkness.