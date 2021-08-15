Pandemic brings new roles for Kentucky youth worker

For seven years, Walt Perry has filled many roles for his kids at Bellewood & Brooklawn, Kentucky’s largest youth residential treatment provider.

And the COVID-19 pandemic came with a new role for the Louisville youth worker — teacher.

In charge of 12 kids at the Brooklawn campus, Perry — “Mr. Walt” to his kids — usually spends his days waking children, getting them ready for school, walking them to school, checking on them in their classrooms throughout the day, teaching them life skills like budgeting and apartment hunting, and much more.

They’re “my babies,” he said. “I’m mommy, I’m daddy, I’m uncle, I’m brother, I’m sister, I’m cousin, I’m granny, I’m grandpa … I have to show compassion … but also I got to be … firm with them.”

The pandemic changed his routine. While COVID-19 raged, he also led his kids through virtual learning (NTI) on campus and helped them navigate pandemic-induced isolation, an added challenge for children who’ve already been through a lot.

“(We’re) dealing with kids that’s been traumatized so much,” he said. They’ve been “physically abused, mentally abused, sexually abused, you name it.”

Some of his kids aren’t reading at grade level and, he said, require a lot of one-on-one attention throughout the school year. They needed the kind of instruction that “I’m not licensed to do or to teach.”

Vulnerable children who come to Bellewood & Brooklawn stay an average of eight months, according to a spokeswoman. About 130 youths are in residence now.

The dozen that Perry, who has always liked working with kids and has coached high school football for around a decade, is charged with are “like my own” children. The state gives them vouchers for clothing and haircuts, but it’s not always enough. So he’s even dipped into his own pockets to make sure some can get the clothing and haircuts they need.