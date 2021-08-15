Golden alert issued for Kentucky man missing since Thursday night

A Golden Alert was issued for a missing man in Madison County.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said 83-year-old James McGuire has been missing since 11:10 p.m. Aug. 13.

McGuire reportedly left his home for a walk and never returned. He has dementia and diabetes, according to family members.

McGuire is a white man, about 5′9″ tall and around 160 pounds. He is bald with blue eyes. McGuire was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans with dressy diabetic-type shoes on.

Anyone with information about McGuire’s whereabouts is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.