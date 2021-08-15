Shop forced to close as entire staff quit over low pay and long hours

A discount store in the US was forced to close after its fed up employees walked out.

The Family Dollar store in Lincoln, Nebraska, was left unmanned after staff united in protest at alleged low pay and long shifts.

The last two employees to left a note on the shop’s front door announcing their collective departure. It read: “We all quit! Sorry for the inconvenience.”

Its former assistant manager, Breanna Faeller, explained to local broadcaster KOLN that demands at the store caused high staff turnover due to new workers quitting immediately.

She said: “We got employees hired, they went through the onboarding process, they’d work for us for two days and they’d quit.

“They’d be done so it was just a never-ending cycle of training people and them quitting, and we wouldn’t have anybody anymore.”

Staff posted a note on the door announcing their departure (KOLN)

“We couldn’t keep any cashiers hired because they only made $10 an hour and it definitely wasn’t worth the pay for everything we had to expect them to do,” Faeller said in a separate interview with Fox 5 News.

“They are only supposed to work up to 20 hours a week and they were working 35-40.”

After allegedly having to work 11-hour shifts, seven days a week, Faeller said she decided enough was enough and quit her job at the store.

She added: “I had no more stress wondering if I was going to be the only one working that day.

“I felt horrible at the same time, I had a lot of regular customers that I enjoyed talking to every day but I just couldn’t do it anymore.”

Breanna Faeller said new recruits threw in the towel almost instantly (1011NOW)

Despite the shop being shut temporary due to the walkout, it has since reopened. However, staffing shortages have forced it to cut its opening hours from 9am-9pm to 9am-7pm, KOLN reports.

Meanwhile, Family Dollar has released a statement regarding the matter, it says: “Our Lincoln neighborhood store is open for business. We are not able to comment on the employment actions or status of individuals.”

Recently, a similar incident happened in the same town where Burger King employees went viral after they publicised their walkout on an advertising board.