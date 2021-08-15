Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, NE

Shop forced to close as entire staff quit over low pay and long hours

By Sinead Butler
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 8 days ago

A discount store in the US was forced to close after its fed up employees walked out.

The Family Dollar store in Lincoln, Nebraska, was left unmanned after staff united in protest at alleged low pay and long shifts.

The last two employees to left a note on the shop’s front door announcing their collective departure. It read: “We all quit! Sorry for the inconvenience.”

Its former assistant manager, Breanna Faeller, explained to local broadcaster KOLN that demands at the store caused high staff turnover due to new workers quitting immediately.

She said: “We got employees hired, they went through the onboarding process, they’d work for us for two days and they’d quit.

“They’d be done so it was just a never-ending cycle of training people and them quitting, and we wouldn’t have anybody anymore.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f0OS1_0bSCbQcf00
Staff posted a note on the door announcing their departure (KOLN)

“We couldn’t keep any cashiers hired because they only made $10 an hour and it definitely wasn’t worth the pay for everything we had to expect them to do,” Faeller said in a separate interview with Fox 5 News.

“They are only supposed to work up to 20 hours a week and they were working 35-40.”

After allegedly having to work 11-hour shifts, seven days a week, Faeller said she decided enough was enough and quit her job at the store.

She added: “I had no more stress wondering if I was going to be the only one working that day.

“I felt horrible at the same time, I had a lot of regular customers that I enjoyed talking to every day but I just couldn’t do it anymore.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aVKTJ_0bSCbQcf00
Breanna Faeller said new recruits threw in the towel almost instantly (1011NOW)

Despite the shop being shut temporary due to the walkout, it has since reopened. However, staffing shortages have forced it to cut its opening hours from 9am-9pm to 9am-7pm, KOLN reports.

Meanwhile, Family Dollar has released a statement regarding the matter, it says: “Our Lincoln neighborhood store is open for business. We are not able to comment on the employment actions or status of individuals.”

Recently, a similar incident happened in the same town where Burger King employees went viral after they publicised their walkout on an advertising board.

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Indy100

Indy100

65K+
Followers
4K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Society
Local
Nebraska Society
Local
Nebraska Business
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shop#Koln#Fox 5 News#Family Dollar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Burger King
Related
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Walmart mask policy change 2021: Are face masks required to shop in stores?

The Delta variant has become the dominant strain of COVID, now accounting for more than 93% of all cases in the U.S., mostly among the unvaccinated population. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its mask guidance last month. The agency now recommends people in areas with “high” or “substantial” COVID-19 transmission should again wear masks indoors. Nearly two-thirds of counties in the U.S. have high or substantial transmission, according to CDC data, including all 21 in New Jersey.
Appleton, WIWBAY Green Bay

Cedar Creek asks customers to not ask staff about store closing

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - After 50 years of business, Cedar Creek Marketplace is permanently closings its doors. Employees are flustered by the coming closing, and even more so by the abundance of questions they’ve gotten from customers since the announcement. “This is probably the busiest we have been. Were getting...
Labor IssuesHRmagazine.co.uk

Pret a Manger staff strike over pandemic pay cuts made permanent

Pret's management attributed the cuts to trade remaining significantly below pre-COVID levels. In a statement the company said: "This is in no way a reflection of the hard work of our teams and we're incredibly grateful for their dedication and commitment. According to BBC News Pret declined to comment on...
Brookhaven, MSDaily Leader

COVID causes Walmart to close down

Walmart in Brookhaven will close temporarily today at 2 p.m. as part of a company-wide deep cleaning effort. Third-party cleaning crews will thoroughly clean and sanitize the building. Walmart will remain closed Saturday and reopen at 6 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 22. “As an essential business and member of the Brookhaven,...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Some people are secretly doing multiple salaried jobs while working from home - and earning up to $600k

During the pandemic, a new work-orientated global community has emerged, made up of people working two or more full-time jobs to vastly increase their salaries. The “overemployed” community was born thanks to work-from-home possibilities, and limited social commitments during the pandemic. Some people working multiple salaried jobs claim they have vastly increased their pay and made as much as $600,000 (£440,000) in a year.
Chicopee, MAspectrumnews1.com

Chicopee restaurant advertises entire staff is fully vaccinated

CHICOPEE, Mass. - Rumbleseat Bar & Grille is advertising their staff is now fully vaccinated. "I feel good about that," owner Billy Stetson said. "I feel like the customers who have come in since we made it public are really happy about it and if people aren't happy about going to a place that is fully vaccinated, they can go to a place that is not fully vaccinated."
RetailPosted by
Mashed

Why Whole Foods Employees Almost Never Stop Shoplifters

In 2017, Amazon acquired Whole Foods, making the previously overpriced but high-quality specialty grocery store more accessible to the masses. According to Forbes, this changed them for the better, offering Prime discounts and deliveries to Prime users. Whole Foods employees are also known to give out samples of absolutely anything...
Marion County, WVWBOY

Community pool forced to close early due to staff shortage

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County Parks and Recreation has closed one of its community pools early this year. Parks and Recreation announced that the 12th Street pool’s last day open was Aug. 8. Parks and Recreation Director, Tony Michalski said that the closure is due to a lack of lifeguards. The wave pool will remain open six days a week until Aug. 22, remaining closed on Wednesdays. The pool will also be open the two weekends leading up to Labor Day.
Bentonville, ARwbiw.com

Walmart reversing its mask policy

UNDATED — Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer is reversing its mask policy and will require all its workers including vaccinated ones in areas with high infection rates to wear masks. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company says it is also encouraging customers to wear masks in those stores in areas with high...

Comments / 14

Community Policy