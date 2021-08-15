Cancel
Fort Smith, AR

Bell's 'Back to the Fort' now in RAM's permanent collection

Southwest Times Record
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough a generous donation, John Bell Jr.'s “Back to the Fort” now resides in the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum's permanent collection. One of four paintings found in Bell's U.S. Marshals Series, the acquisition proves an exciting addition relevant particularly to the Fort Smith area. The painting centers on the main subject, U.S Marshal Bass Reeves, the first black deputy west of the Mississippi River. Once enslaved, then freed by the 13th amendment, Reeves as the subject suggests numerous interpretations of justice and the larger American justice system, particularly in the South. His illustrious career featured hundreds of arrests of dangerous criminals indicating extraordinary detective work over a career of 32 years. Eventually retiring from the U.S. Marshals Service, he accepted a position at the Muskogee Police Department, retiring in 1909, followed by his death in 1910.

www.swtimes.com

