What is a 'smart city'?

By Gunes Basat, Narae Choi
World Economic Forum
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParticipants in a World Bank event share their thoughts on what makes a city 'smart'?. Technology, innovation and connection were key words associated with smart cities. Panelists also offered their thoughts on what makes a smart city. What is a smart city? We’ve heard the term in contexts as diverse...

www.weforum.org

#Smart City#Urban Areas#Affordable Housing#World Bank#The World Bank#The World Economic Forum#Citizens#Cities And Real Estate#City Possible#Mastercard#Digital
Technologymarketplace.org

Smart cities promised urban tech utopias. So where are they?

Early in the pandemic, Sidewalk Labs — an offshoot of Google — announced it was shutting down a big project in Toronto called Quayside. It was meant to be a testing ground for smart-city concepts, a hyperconnected neighborhood from the ground up, with things like an underground network of package-delivery robots.
Technologymarketresearchtelecast.com

Smart cities: why they have been wrongly wired up to now

The hype started in 2010 with IBM’s “Smarter Cities Challenge”. The company promised to give millions of dollars in technology to cities looking to improve their infrastructure. Many philanthropic organizations, including Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Rockefeller Foundation, launched similar events in the United States. The result was a competition in which cities competed against each other for free products and services from private companies.
Technologyarxiv.org

Towards A Simple and Efficient VDTN Routing Protocol for Data Collection in Smart Cities

Smart cities today can utilize Vehicular Delay Tolerant Networks (VDTN) to collect data from connected-objects in the environment for various delay-tolerant applications. They can take advantage of the available Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) infrastructures to deliver data to the central server. The system can also exploit multiple and diverse mobility patterns found in cities, such as privately owned cars, taxis, public buses, and trams, along with their Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communications capabilities. In the envisioned convergence between the ITS and V2X, we believe that a simple and efficient routing protocol can be deployed for the delay-tolerant data delivery, contrary to the implementation of optimized solutions that might be resource-demanding and difficult to standardize. In this paper, we analyzed the performances of four baseline VDTN routing protocols, namely: Direct Delivery, First Contact, Epidemic, and Spray & Wait, to understand their strengths and weaknesses. Our simulation results highlighted the trade-off between distinct approaches used by those protocols and pointed out some gaps that can be refined. This study provides new interesting ideas and arguments towards developing a simple, efficient, and high-performing routing protocol for data collection in smart cities.
EconomyWorld Economic Forum

This is what people think about trade and globalization

A recent Ipsos survey has measured support for globalization and trade in 25 countries around the world. A majority think that expanding trade is a good thing, but more also agreed than disagreed that more trade barriers were needed. The survey also showed that support for the benefits of globalization...
Businessdallassun.com

The OneMind Smart City Solution is Deployed in the Smart Showrooms of Orange Business Services and Dell Technologies in Dubai and Singapore

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Affluence Corporation (OTC PINK:AFFU), a diversified technology company focusing on innovative IoT and 5G enhancing technologies announced today that the OneMind platform, from its OneMind Technologies subsidiary is being deployed in the Smart Showrooms of Orange Business Services (OBS) and Dell Technologies (DELL).
Congress & CourtsGovernment Technology

Infrastructure Bill Could Greatly Expand Smart City Projects

Urban technology advocates are closely watching the development of a major piece of infrastructure legislation as it makes its way through Congress, anticipating a rapid expansion in connectivity, electric vehicle adoption, transit improvements and more, should the measure pass. “This is an historic bill, in terms of upgrading infrastructure, looking...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

E8IGHT Accelerates Smart Cities Using Digital Twin Platform NDX Pro

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2021-- A simulation-based digital twin platform to stimulate the effective digital transformation of cities has been developed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005006/en/. A simulation of the HVAC system in a food court by E8IGHT. A Korean simulation software company,...
ConstructionWorld Economic Forum

Infrastructure

New IMF research shows the potential of public infrastructure spending to create jobs and how the impact varies in different country income groups. America’s infrastructure: back on track or off the rails?. There is debate on infrastructure investment as a means of sustained growth, but returns are realized over long...
ScienceWired

Smart Cities, Bad Metaphors, and a Better Urban Future

Maybe it’s a cliche—I think I’ve used it myself—to say that scientists’ and philosophers’ explanations for how the brain works tend to metaphorically track the most advanced technology of their time. Greek writers thought brains worked like hydraulic water clocks. European writers in the Middle Ages suggested that thoughts operated through gear-like mechanisms. In the 19th century the brain was like a telegraph; a few decades later, it was more like a telephone network. Shortly after that, no surprise, people thought the brain worked like a digital computer, and that maybe they could build computers that work like the brain, or talk to it. Not easy, since, metaphors aside, nobody really knows how the brain works. Science can be exciting like that.
EconomyFast Company

Why high-profile smart cities fail, from Sidewalk’s Quayside to Amazon’s HQ2 in Queens

In 2015, before it metamorphosed into Alphabet, Google launched Sidewalk Labs, an “urban innovation” division dedicated to solving urban problems with “forward-thinking design and cutting-edge technology,” like networked sensors and automated systems. The following year I wrote about Sidewalk, in relation to New York City’s “smart” Hudson Yards development, where the company established its headquarters. In 2017 the company, under the leadership of Dan Doctoroff, former deputy mayor of New York City and CEO of Bloomberg LP, was commissioned to develop the Quayside area on Toronto’s waterfront. As he articulated in a 2016 Sidewalk Talk post, Doctoroff had been wondering, “What would a city look like if you started from scratch in the internet era—if you built a city ‘from the internet up?’ ” In many public presentations since Sidewalk’s launch, he offered a bit of revisionist history that positioned his company as a catalyst for the next revolution in urban infrastructure: “Looking at history, one can make the argument that the greatest periods of economic growth and productivity have occurred when we have integrated innovation into the physical environment, especially in cities. The steam engine, electricity grid, and automobile all fundamentally transformed urban life, but we haven’t really seen much change in our cities since before World War II. If you compare pictures of cities from 1870 to 1940, it’s like night and day. If you make the same comparison from 1940 to today, hardly anything has changed. Thus it’s not surprising that, despite the rise of computers and the internet, growth has slowed and productivity increases are so low. . . . So our mission is to accelerate the process of urban innovation.”
Colorado StateProvidence Business News

9 Ways Smart Cities Will Evolve to Shape the Future

The global market for smart cities is expected to attract $2.5 trillion in investments by 2025. Growth is projected to be driven in urban areas that need a better way to manage resources, create environmental sustainability, and create more efficient solutions. The growth of smart cities is likely to come...
Technologytowardsdatascience.com

Geospatial Analytics for Reassessing Urban Structures

Utilizing Geohash and data science models to solve traffic congestion and spatial inequality that has resulted from the current urban structure. In today’s technological era, location data has been essential for the business operations of several tech companies. By enabling users to link their device location of the firm’s platform, data teams can build models and insight reports using the available data. Such cases can be price-setting based on a location’s demand or visualizing sales coverage by city. While working with such data, I cannot help but imagine potential use cases beyond business. As an urban enthusiast, the first use case that came to mind is generating insights for tackling traffic congestion and spatial inequalities within an urban area.
Businessaithority.com

Bitglass Joins the United Nations Global Compact to Support Responsible Business Practices

Bitglass Joins Forces with Thousands of Companies around the World, Helping the Global Marketplace to be More Socially and Economically Inclusive. Bitglass, the Total Cloud Security Company, announced its commitment to support the United Nations Global Compact Initiative by implementing the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption into its business practices. In addition, the company is also committed to collaborating with other organizations to further advance the development goals of the United Nations. You can read the company’s letter of commitment here.
IndustryWorld Economic Forum

How spending on infrastructure creates more jobs

New IMF staff research has found that many new jobs are created when governments spend on infrastructure. Each unit of public infrastructure investment creates more jobs in the energy sector in high-income countries and more jobs in water and sanitation in low-income countries. The impact of spending could be even...
AdvocacyWorld Economic Forum

The 'Millennial Manifesto' outlines principles for an inclusive future

The Davos Lab Millennial Manifesto provides principles to guide youth activism in a post-COVID world marked by greater examples of systemic inequalities. It offers a way forward to create a more inclusive world. Read the report "Davos Labs: Youth Recovery Plan" here. The long-term ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic have...

