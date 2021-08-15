Kalme Moncavo went from recruiting steal to force for LCCC

Buy Now Laramie County Community College sophomore Cassidy Nelson (14) and freshman Kalme Moncavo (7) celebrate after winning a point during the game against Northeastern Junior College on Aug. 27, 2019, at LCC in Cheyenne. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Keri Coats was surprised to hear she was one of the first college coaches to show interest in Kalme Moncavo.

The 6-foot-2 Kalme, from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, was a powerful hitter and her well-rounded skills showed she had played all over the court during her career. Coats – who is entering her third season at Laramie County Community College – worked hard to establish a rapport with Moncavo. Coats knew it was only a matter of time before other coaches unearthed the hidden gem that had been suiting up for a Colorado-based club program that helps international students land scholarships in the United States.

That relationship helped Coats convince Moncavo to sign with LCCC in 2019. It also brought Moncavo back for a third season.

“I have learned so much the past couple years, and I feel like I can still improve so much here,” said Moncavo, who earned All-Region IX North honors last season. “I feel like I have things I can still work on and improve before I move on to the next level.

“Playing here another year will help me transfer somewhere else in better condition.”

Reaching the highest level of American college volleyball has long been Moncavo’s goal. That’s why she moved from the sun and beaches of Rio to Fort Collins, Colorado, where she played for the YOSA Volleyball Club.

“The snow was really cool at first and then it was like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s really cold,’” Moncavo said with a laugh. “I like living here, but being here at (LCCC) is what makes it worth it.

“You can see a difference in everyone with how much their hitting percentage and their passing has improved.”

Moncavo has amassed 373 kills, 159 digs and 98 blocks during 54 career matches for LCCC. This spring, she posted 205 kills, 107 digs and 48 blocks to help the Golden Eagles go 13-12 overall and advance to the Region IX North semifinals.

Moncavo upped her hitting percentage from .164 as a freshman to .251 as a sophomore. She hopes to make a similar leap this fall.

“She hits the ball so hard and is so strong,” LCCC sophomore libero Shae Halls said. “She is so smart with where she hits the ball and puts it down so hard. She sees the court so well.

“She can see where the block is, sees what spots are open on the court and she finds them. It really makes defensive specialists and liberos work hard to get to the balls.”

Moncavo played outside hitter and middle blocker during her youth career. She moved to right side hitter at LCCC, and has even flirted with the idea of playing setter. That’s a move Moncavo is talented enough to make, Coats said. However, the Eagles need her pounding balls into the floor, which is something she has gotten a lot better at during her time in Cheyenne.

“She has gotten better at utilizing her power, reading the block and turning the ball,” Coats said. “She used to get really frustrated because she hit a lot of balls into the block when she should have turned it.

“Last season, she figured out how to turn it and run different plays. You can tell her IQ as a hitter has completely changed.”