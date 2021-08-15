Savannah art galleries: Gate & Garden profits to Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens

Looking for art in the Savannah area? Go no further. Here's our list of exhibitions, galleries and museums. "Gate & Garden": 4-8 p.m. Aug. 21 opening; Location Gallery @ Austin Hill Realty, 251 Bull St.; gallery profits donated to Friends of the Coastal Gardens throughout the run of show. Through Sept. 17, then moves to Chat Gallery until Oct. 9. Friends of the Coastal Gardens will also be having a container garden sale on our giant staircase that faces Liberty Street.