Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Giants' Kadarius Toney missed Jets game due to injury

By Dan Benton
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jOXEa_0bSCau0y00

New York Giants rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney was nowhere to be seen on Saturday night against the New York Jets — he didn’t warm up, he didn’t appear in the game and he wasn’t even seen on the sidelines.

What gives?

Following the 12-7 loss, Giants head coach Joe Judge revealed that Toney had suffered a setback during practice last week and missed the game as the result of an undisclosed injury.

“You know, he’s been dealing with it for a little bit. Something was aggravated in practice towards the tail end of this week, so he was unable to play tonight,” Judge told reporters.

Despite Toney’s injury, Judge remains optimistic that the rookie could return to practice as early as this week.

“Yeah, I’m not gonna disclose any person’s individual injury at this moment, but we hope to get him out there this week,” Judge added.

Judge also explained that injured players are not permitted on the sideline with the exception of running back Saquon Barkley and other team captains and leaders.

“Any injured player who was not going to be able to play in the game [Saturday night], we didn’t put on the sideline,” Judge said. “Everyone who was on the sideline was healthy enough to play in the game. The only exception being Saquon, and if it’s a captain there is a different deal, sometimes I let them on the field.”

All told, it’s been a strange start to Toney’s NFL career. He dealt with a cleat issue during rookie minicamp, skipped practice because his contract wasn’t signed, missed additional time due to the passing of his grandmother and later spent time on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

There have also been some other bumps and bruises along the way, but Toney told reporters last week that he doesn’t feel behind in his development at all.

Missing a preseason game certainly sets his clock back some, so it’ll be interesting to see if Toney does manage to make it back to the practice field this week when the Giants hold joint sessions with the Cleveland Browns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31fVJo_0bSCau0y00

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

29K+
Followers
61K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Giants#American Football#The Reserve Covid 19#The Cleveland Browns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

New York Giants Winners & Losers vs. Jets | Carter Coughlin, David Sills & Kadarius Toney

The New York Giants came up short in the 1st week of the NFL preseason vs. the New York Jets. Despite the Giants’ losing the game there were some winners as well as some losers following the Giants 1st preseason game. David Sills flashed and showed signs of why he has been getting training camp hype as well as Carter Coughlin who switched positions to inside linebacker and played lights out vs. the Jets. New York Giants Now host Marshall Green lists his 3 winners and losers following the preseason game vs. the Jets. New York Giants Winners: u200b#1: Carter Coughlin #2: David Sills #3: Daniel Jones New York Giants Losers: #1: MATT PEART #2: Devontae Booker #3: Kadarius Toney SUBSCRIBE to New York Giants now for FREE DAILY videos on the latest Giants news and Giants rumors!
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Giants’ Kadarius Toney showing off highlight reel potential

WR Sterling Shepard was given off for the team periods, allowing rookie Kadarius Toney extra work in the slot with the starting offense. Toney leaped into the air to haul in a pass over the middle from Daniel Jones, and when Toney landed he was already at full speed, showing the burst he is supposed to add to the attack.
NFLchatsports.com

First-round draft pick Kadarius Toney, Giants rookies off to slow start

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Most of the players from the New York Giants' 2021 draft class have yet to make their marks at training camp. That is, in part, because they haven't been on the field practicing very often. First-round draft pick Kadarius Toney, the No. 20 overall selection out...
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Kadarius Toney absence remains a mystery

The already-steep rookie learning curve facing Kadarius Toney is getting bigger with every practice missed. The Giants are not sugarcoating the reality of tempered expectations for their first-round pick, who barely practiced in the spring because of a variety of issues. Toney missed the start of training camp because of COVID-19 and was just settling into a rhythm late last week when he disappeared from the field again — he did not play against the Jets — after re-aggravating an undisclosed injury, according to coach Joe Judge.
NFLchatsports.com

Kadarius Toney buried on NY Giants’ depth chart amid disappointing camp

New York Giants wide receivers, including rookie Kadarius Toney (89) on the field for the first day of Giants minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Minicamp. First-round pick Kadarius Toney has an uphill climb on the NY Giants’ first unofficial depth...
NFLgiants.com

Next steps for Saquon Barkley, Kadarius Toney

On a conference call the day after the preseason opener, coach Joe Judge said he plans to take the Giants' injured players to Cleveland this week. "The purpose being going out there and letting them do some of their rehab and recovery while we're out there either at Cleveland's facilities or on the field while we're practicing, so that will be the plan right now," Judge said. "If something changes or someone has a unique situation that could include a person, two people, whatever may come up right now that we don't have listed as an issue. But as we go through medical meetings today and tomorrow, that's something we'll have to address."
NFLjerseysportingnews.com

Giants First Preseason Game Preview - Jets

The Giants' season has finally arrived! Saturday, August 14, the Giants face off against their hometown rivals, the New York Jets. With this being the very first preseason game, there is an entire world of the unknown. This game is not going to be about scoring as much as possible, like the regular season, but it's going to be about who can make a big play while taking advantage of these precious reps.
NFLNew York Post

Kadarius Toney remains sidelined at Giants practice for undisclosed ‘situation’

The already-steep rookie learning curve facing Kadarius Toney is getting bigger with every practice missed. The Giants are not sugarcoating the reality of tempered expectations for their first-round pick, who barely practiced in the spring because of a variety of issues. Toney missed the start of training camp because of COVID-19 and was just settling into a rhythm late last week when he disappeared from the field again — he did not play against the Jets — after re-aggravating an undisclosed injury, according to coach Joe Judge.
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLNFL Analysis Network

This Jaguars-Eagles trade sends Zach Ertz to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into the first season of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era. Meyer is returning to the sidelines after leaving his job as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018. Lawrence is looking to continue his incredible football journey following three excellent seasons with the Clemson Tigers. Could they look to make a late-offseason roster addition like Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to improve their roster?

Comments / 0

Community Policy