UW’s Muma an inspiration for kids with diabetes

By Josh Criswell WyoSports
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
 8 days ago
What might seem like an insurmountable obstacle for most has become second-nature for Chad Muma.

It’s for this reason he feels a burning desire to give back.

University of Wyoming’s star linebacker had dreams of playing college football for as long as he can remember. Then, in seventh grade, came a day that changed his life forever.

Muma was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. Instantly, doubt crept in about whether he’d be able to continue his pursuit of lifelong goals on the gridiron.

Fast-forward nearly a decade later, and Muma has accomplished more than he could have dreamed.

Not only is he playing football at the college level, but he’s carved out a place among the top defenders in the Mountain West – and arguably the country. After earning first team All-MW honors during his first season as a starter last fall, Muma was named to the watch list for the Butkus Award, which goes to the best linebacker in college football, earlier this summer.

While the Lone Tree, Colorado, product’s ascent to stardom is of little surprise to his teammates and coaches, such a feat seemed improbable at times when he was just a middle-schooler, still learning to grapple with the day-to-day challenges of his disease.

So, when the opportunity arose in late June to speak at Camp Hope, a program dedicated to helping Type 1 diabetic children between ages 7-18, Muma felt the urge to share his story.

“Before I was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, it was always a dream of mine to play college football and excel at that level,” he said. “I wasn't sure if I was going to be able to do that with my Type 1 diabetes, because you don't hear a lot about college athletes with diabetes.

"I think it was important for me to go out there and say, 'Whatever goals you guys have right now, it's important to stick to those goals. Put your mind to it and don't let diabetes disable you from doing that.’”

Muma participated in a peer diabetic group in high school, where he talked with middle schoolers that also had diabetes, but Camp Hope's 85 participants is the largest group he has addressed. Muma's father Ty, who played for the Cowboys in the early 1990s, reached out to Camp Hope and helped set everything up.

The summer camp, which was established in 1979, takes place on Casper Mountain every year. Muma made the trip up from Laramie during an off-day from summer workouts, and initially planned to spend about an hour and a half at the camp. That quickly turned into four hours.

“The kids just didn’t want to let him go,” said Camp Hope co-director Steve Johnson, who started the camp with wife Nancy 42 years ago.

The UW standout gave a 45-minute speech, then led a Q&A session, took photos and signed autographs, in addition to simply hanging out like one of the kids. Admittedly, he was nervous, having never done something like this before. According to Johnson, though, Muma was a natural when it came to public speaking and sharing his experience.

And perhaps more important than anything that was said, his presence provided a much-needed example of what individuals dealing with diabetes can accomplish if they don’t give up on their dreams.

Hearing from someone like Muma lifts the spirits of children trying to figure out what they can and can't participate in while being diabetic, especially those in the 11- to 13-year-old group, Johnson said.

“The sad part about it is a lot of medical professionals are not trained well enough," he said. "They're not endocrinologists, and they're not really trained in diabetes all that much, so they kind of leave a lot of these kids – especially when they're newly diagnosed – with a feeling of, 'I'm disabled and I can't do what the guy standing next to me can do who doesn't have diabetes.' And that's absolutely not true.

"To hear it from somebody with as much success as Chad has had, that he went through exactly what they're going through, and this is how he faced it, how well he did with it and that they can do it too, it was priceless.”

It wasn’t just the kids who benefited from the visit, either.

“It's something I've always wanted to do if I had the position to, and being able to give back to those kids and see their expressions really helps me out a lot,” Muma said. “I get something from it because I see how it affects them, and they give me stuff, too. They asked me questions that I never really thought about with my diabetes, so it was a really cool experience to go out there.”

UW defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel beamed with pride upon hearing of Muma’s trip to Camp Hope. The junior linebacker is a prime example of the power of perseverance, Sawvel said.

Whether it’s his strict diet, the occasional mid-game insulin injection or constant monitoring of his blood sugar levels, there’s no doubt Muma’s diabetes presents everyday challenges. He hardly ever lets it show, however, and he certainly hasn’t let it stand in the way of his dreams.

“Chad is awesome,” Sawvel said. “He's a perfect example of, 'Don't ever let something hold you back.' There was probably some point in his life when someone told him that would be some sort of hindrance or setback, and it's not to him.”

Muma isn’t the first football player or high-profile athlete to speak at Camp Hope. Former NFL offensive lineman Jay Leeuwenburg, who was an All-American at Colorado in 1991, is among the camp's previous guests. Johnson says these types of visits are pivotal for the campers, who often struggle to see past the limitations of their disease.

“We want to share that as often as we can because a lot of these kids are from small Wyoming and Colorado communities, where they don't have peers who are in the same situation as they are to relate to,” Johnson said. “Their parents don't usually understand the disappointment they get from having heard the wrong information that they aren't going to be able to do this or accomplish that because of this disability.

“It's a disability, but it's also a disease that you can take charge of. And if they take charge of it, and don't let it take charge of them, they can do anything they want.”

While Muma’s visit to Camp Hope was more than a month ago, the impact continues to be felt by those touched by his appearance.

Among those is Evan Obrecht, a 10-year old from Cheyenne who attended this year’s camp.

Obrecht, like countless kids with diabetes, constantly deals with obstacles created by his disease. However, he says meeting Muma was a motivating experience, and one that gives him energy to continue pursuing his dreams.

“(It shows me that) I don't have to limit myself because of my diabetes,” Obrecht said. “I can do whatever a normal person would do.”

