Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Pep Guardiola Believes Mentality of Man City Squad Will Play Key Role Against Tottenham

By Vayam Lahoti
Posted by 
CityXtra
CityXtra
 8 days ago

The Sky Blues will be looking to make a positive start to their title defense after suffering a narrow defeat at the hands of Leicester City in the Community Shield last week.

Several first-team stars who were granted an extended leave of absence following their involvement at the European Championships and Copa America only returned to training this week, which could affect the Premier League champions' onset to the fresh campaign.

After suffering a slow start to the previous campaign just over a year ago, City manager Pep Guardiola has stated that his squad will have to cope with the physical and mental demands of a gruelling schedule in the coming months.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's tie against Spurs in his press-conference, the Catalan said: “It’s quite similar like last season, when we played Wolves (in the opening league fixture) without any friendly game being played," as quoted by City's official website.

"All of you asked how the team was (against Wolves last year), and I said I didn't know. That’s why the mentality and being strong in the head will be more important - we know we are still away from our best condition. This is normal.

Despite making their worst-ever start to a Premier League campaign since 2008 last year following their 2-0 defeat at Tottenham, City went on an astonishing 21-game winning run across all competitions from November through March, which put them in pole position to claim their third league crown in five seasons under Guardiola.

The former Barcelona boss added: “The most impressive thing that we did last season in the beginning was that when we started we adjusted, we had to adapt, no complaints. That’s the reality.

“That’s why we had success last season, we didn’t cry in the beginning, we accepted we had to do better, what can we do to improve, and then we started to win and over three or four months we were unbeatable.

“That’s why we won the Premier League and arrived in the latter stages of all competitions. The reality is it is what it is - adapt and go forward.”

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
112
Followers
1K+
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Man City#Copa America#The Sky Blues#Spurs#Catalan#The Premier League#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier League90min.com

Pep Guardiola reacts to opening day defeat to Tottenham

Pep Guardiola has said that his Manchester City side were not good enough during their opening day defeat to Tottenham. City lost the game 1-0 with Son Heung-min scoring the only goal just after half time, beating Nathan Ake before bending an effort into the far corner. Guardiola’s side had...
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Man City's loss to Spurs should have alarm bells ringing for Pep Guardiola

The champions have not played their best football in front of full-capacity attendances for the best part of two years and Guardiola has work to do. It is generally foolish to draw conclusions from the opening round of the season, and that might be especially true for a weekend on which a return to full-capacity crowds injected energy and emotion back into Premier League football.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Watch: Pep discusses Grealish positives in Man City defeat at Tottenham

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola finds positives in defeat at Tottenham. Spurs stunned the defending Premier League champions, thanks to Heung-min Son's winner. However, Guardiola saw positives in the opening day defeat for his team. The City manager was particularly impressed by Jack Grealish on his Premier League debut and...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

How well would Harry Kane fit Pep Guardiola’s system at Man City?

The most unedifying byproducts of the transfer window are the PR wars that accompany high-profile moves. The script is invariably the same every time. A club makes an informal agreement that the player can leave in certain circumstances; the player thinks the conditions are met; the club acts like a jilted lover; and fans rage at their former hero.Eventually, Tottenham Hotspur will get their price and Harry Kane will move to Manchester City. The striker’s name will be mud around White Hart Lane. In all the fuss it will be forgotten that Daniel Levy, a chairman who has delivered just...
Premier LeagueESPN

Kane to Man City transfer saga: Guardiola 'happy' with squad

Pep Guardiola has said he is happy with the strength of his Manchester City squad, even if a new striker does not arrive before the transfer window closes. City are still chasing a deal for Harry Kane, although time is running out to convince Tottenham to sanction a departure before the Aug. 31 deadline.
UEFASkySports

Pep Guardiola says Jack Grealish and Man City can improve each other

Pep Guardiola has spoken of his confidence that Jack Grealish and Manchester City will be good for each other. Having joined from Aston Villa for £100m earlier this month, playmaker Grealish made his City bow by coming off the bench in the 1-0 Community Shield defeat to Leicester on August 7.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

You don't look it, Pep! Guardiola claims he is 'more than happy' with his squad if the transfer window ended TODAY... despite public pursuit of £150m-rated Tottenham striker Harry Kane

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed he would be 'more than happy' with his squad if the transfer window closed without Harry Kane or any other signings arriving at the club. The Premier League champions are in a stand-off with Spurs over England captain Kane, who Tottenham value at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy