What risk and overconfidence can tell us about the gender pay gap

By Linda Gorman
World Economic Forum
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research looks at behavioural traits to understand some of the pay disparity between men and women. The study showed that men were more willing to hold out for higher-paying first jobs after graduation. Of alumni accepting an offer, women on average accepted jobs almost a month earlier than men.

