Predicting the first 5 cuts for the Lions after the preseason opener

The NFL has brought back the concept of having multiple roster cutdown days this preseason. The current 90-man roster whittles down to just 85 by August 17th, shortly after the first weekend of preseason action.

That gives head coach Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions until Tuesday to figure out which five players no longer belong with the team. Based on what I’ve seen in Lions camp and what everyone saw in the preseason opener, a tough loss to the Buffalo Bills on Friday night, here are the five players most likely to get cut.

Some of the cuts depend on the philosophy of the Lions. Does the new regime loaded with ex-players as coaches do a favor for veterans who aren’t going to make the final roster and cut them now, so they can find a new team with some time to actually make something of the opportunity? Will they hold onto raw youngsters whose destiny is an aspirational spot on the practice squad, or do they place more value on favoring more likely 2021 contributors?

Injuries and depth across position groups also matter. The Lions aren’t likely to waive any running backs in the first wave simply because they need the healthy bodies to take reps in practices with D’Andre Swift and Jermar Jefferson slowed with minor injuries.

Because it’s a new regime and we haven’t seen how they handle those philosophical debates, it’s hard to project the five who will be cut. But there’s a very good chance the quintet will come from the following eight players:

Evan Boehm, guard/center

Alex Brown, cornerback

Miles Brown, defensive tackle

Scott Daly, long snapper

P.J. Johnson, defensive tackle

Damion Ratley, wide receiver

Charlie Taumoepeau, tight end

Hunter Thedford, tight end

Any injuries would obviously supersede cuts, and that includes Boehm, who left the Bills game with an apparent knee injury.