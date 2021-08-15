Cheyenne Arts Celebration to offer accessible, multi-faceted experience

It’s been four years since the capital city hosted the Cheyenne Arts Festival, and after seeing the overwhelming popularity of this summer’s many live music events, Mike Morris decided it was time for a new festival in Cheyenne.

Morris, the vice president of the Arts Cheyenne Board of Directors, approached his fellow board members last year with the idea to create a hybrid music-visual arts event at Lions Park when it felt safe enough to do so. The vision was to utilize the amphitheater for live music and the neighboring field for artist booths and demonstrations.

And thus the Cheyenne Arts Celebration was born.

“I grew up here, and I don’t remember anything like this happening,” Morris said. “Parks are, by inherent design, great places for festivals. A lot of our programming downtown takes place in really cool locations … but it’s also very hot on concrete and asphalt. And so doing a daytime festival like this in the park, on grass, affords a huge amount of space.”

The event, which takes place Aug. 21, will be headlined by Grammy nominated hip-hop artist Trev Rich, and will also feature Fort Collins-based rock/Americana group Patti Fiasco, Denver-based supergroup The Grand Alliance and rock band Bud Bronson & The Goodtimers, in addition to Cheyenne’s own Trey Wrks, Onwuka and Sunnyvale High.

It will also feature Cheyenne visual artists Melinda Cummings, Whitney Fiscus, Alisha Issacson and many more, who will be selling their original artwork and available to discuss their process. Painter Steve Knox and Arts Cheyenne Board President Desiree Brothe will also be doing a live painting together for festivalgoers to experience.

Cheyenne native James Overstreet is another participating artist, and he’s looking forward to being part of an event that celebrates both regional and local artists in a city that hasn’t always highlighted the visual arts.

“I definitely feel, being an artist in Cheyenne who moved away to college and then moved back, that I want to see more interest in the arts in Cheyenne,” he said. “So I think participating in these types of events is incredibly crucial to getting the community involved and seeing how important the arts are, not just for the community’s growth, but also for kids like me … who left because there wasn’t a lot of art stuff going on.”

Overstreet is a Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design-trained oil painter who’s shown his work throughout Wyoming and Colorado. He strives to create pieces that capture what it means to be a painter, and he said he’s excited to see what fellow painters and artists of other mediums bring to the table at this event.

Participating artist and event organizer Brothe said it was important to her that the festival represent familiar names that frequent local events such as Cheyenne Artwalk, and she’s happy with the list of 12 she has so far. As eventgoers enter Lions Park on Aug. 21, Brothe said these artists will flank the entranceway to the grassy area in front of the stage, and they’ll each have their own booth set up to sell artwork.

“I think it’s going to be a good, well-rounded mix of representative visual arts in terms of paintings, drawings, mixed media, ceramics and photography,” she said. “It’s important to have visual arts represented wherever any other kind of art is being represented, that goes without saying.

“And as we work to grow that climate and that network here in our community, continuing to have that available to the public and having our community exposed to who is working in our community as an artist is important.”

The Cheyenne Arts Celebration is a return, of sorts, to Arts Cheyenne hosting large-scale events, in addition to all the city events it supports every year. And Morris and Brothe are excited to see what opportunities can grow out of it.

“The way that I would put it is it really is like a continuum,” Morris said. “The Cheyenne Arts Celebration is Arts Cheyenne’s big inaugural outreach to the community. And we want this to be a representation, an embodiment, of our organization. We are there to promote artistic development, artistic experience, cultural experience, and … the idea is to support the entire spectrum of the arts and then bring it to the community in a way that is accessible.”

That accessibility component is key, the organizers agreed, and in this case, that means making the event free and hosting it in a public, accessible location. Morris is particularly excited about utilizing the Lions Park Amphitheater because he feels like, though it’s used by several local organizations at least once a year, the broader arts community hasn’t harnessed its full potential.

Board member Irving Mercado, who helped the group secure Trev Rich as headliner, even told Morris that when he moved here over six years ago, he assumed it was the city’s go-to event venue. Morris laughed, noting that’s not exactly the case, but the board hopes the festival could change that.

Especially coming off the COVID-19 pandemic, Brothe said it felt particularly important to celebrate the creators who helped us get through the past year by offering an escape or outlet.

“It’s been a rough couple of years for everybody, but I think everybody’s really showed back up for live music this summer,” she said. “So I think [the goal is] continuing as a community to understand and recognize the importance of all forms of art in our community and what they do, and not only recognizing the arts as important, but recognizing that the individuals behind that contribute a significant amount to our local economy.”

Morris hinted that eventgoers should expect a true festival feel during the evening concerts, especially (think impressive light displays), and he hopes those visuals will showcase more than just the music.

“We wanted it to be a big-time festival presentation, and a reflection of what Arts Cheyenne is capable of for the community,” he said, adding that he hopes it inspires people to also donate to the nonprofit.

“And hopefully folks invest that back into us … this festival is almost entirely volunteer organized, and we have a part-time executive director. Essentially, the community’s investment in us allows us to put together unique, stimulating and dynamic programming that is accessible.”