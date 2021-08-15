Presidential Barbershop owner to host backpack and haircut drive

Buy Now Angel Maldonado poses for a portrait at Presidential Barbershop on Thursday, March 21, 2019, in downtown Cheyenne. Maldonado and a group of 12 local sponsors will host a We Got Your Back back-to-school event Aug. 22 at the Cheyenne Depot. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE – On Oct. 6, Angel Maldonado will celebrate the 10th anniversary of his business, The Presidential Barbershop. And in the past near-decade he’s spent getting to know Cheyenne through cutting hair, but he’s also built up a network of locals who are eager to help residents in need.

That network is ready to unveil its first official community initiative, We Got Your Back, on Aug. 22.

“I wanted to start an organization that would give back to this community,” Maldonado said. “I wanted to show how a community can come together and always make sure that we’ve got our children’s backs, and when legislation is always cutting the budget for anything that involves education … we can show how strong our community is, and how we will always take care of our future.”

The mission of We Got Your Back is to “invest in the leaders and innovators of tomorrow by supporting them today,” and he added that one way to do that is by sending students into the new school year looking and feeling good.

Maldonado is waiting for the 501©(3) paperwork to be processed so We Got Your Back can be a formal nonprofit, but in the meantime, the organization is kicking things off with a backpack drive and day of free haircuts on Aug. 22 at the Cheyenne Depot.

The original plan was to do something smaller at the barbershop, but when they got a website set up and hundreds of people showed interest, Maldonado realized he and his team would need a larger space. Visit Cheyenne happily agreed to let the group host its event at the Depot, and will be on hand the day of with volunteers to help facilitate.

“It’s not normally an event we would get involved in, but … from an economic driver standpoint, making everybody’s quality of life better is something that obviously is important to us,” said Visit Cheyenne President/CEO Domenic Bravo. “It’s just something to really help those that need it.”

Maldonado said Presidential gave away backpacks in 2019, but took the year off during 2020 because of the pandemic, so he thought this would be a great way to get back into the groove of community involvement. He and his staff helped gather a group of 12 event sponsors, and the money raised from those community partners went straight back into buying the backpacks and stuffing them with school (and art) supplies.

They’re on track to give away more than 500 backpacks, Maldonado said, a number they settled on after more than 400 people signed up for the event online. There will also be free food, and not only free haircuts, but people braiding and twisting hair on-site.

The power of a haircut shouldn’t be overlooked, Maldonado believes, especially when it helps a child feel more confident going into a new school year.

“That first day is always important,” he said. “Having a backpack, looking really fresh … feeling good and going into school that first day, for me, it’s like a child’s motivation changes and they think, ‘I want to get up and go.’”

Once We Got Your Back becomes an official nonprofit, Maldonado plans to organize other events, such as clothing drives and food drives to help with Thanksgiving and Christmas meals, and to branch into education advocacy to challenge legislators to “never give up on budgets” for Wyoming’s children.

He also wants to partner with local school boards to push back against budget cuts and make sure that Laramie County is offering as many resources as possible to its students.

Maldonado encourages anyone interested in volunteering at the Aug. 22 event to contact him at 804-237-9829, and he hopes that community members will go to www.thepresidentialbarbershop.com/mission to learn more about what he hopes to achieve.

“I feel like if we can show our strength in our numbers of how powerful we are with our community, I don’t feel like we would ever have to worry about any issues that we can’t take care of together,” he said.