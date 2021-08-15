Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Aug. 15-21
“Nine Perfect Strangers.” The first time Nicole Kidman teamed up with screenwriter David E. Kelley and Aussie author Liane Moriarty it resulted in the blockbuster miniseries “Big Little Lies.” Could they have another mega hit on their hands? Kelley adapts Moriarty’s bestselling novel about nine stressed-out city dwellers who attend a secluded health-and-wellness resort seeking to reinvigorate their lives. They soon realize that this place – and the mysterious woman (Kidman) who runs it – are nothing like they expected. The stellar cast includes, among others, Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Regina Hall and Bobby Cannavale. (Wednesday, Hulu).www.wyomingnews.com
