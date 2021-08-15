Cancel
Palmdale, CA

United in grief and faith: Owen, Speed write book

By JULIE DRAKE Valley Press Staff Writer
Antelope Valley Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePALMDALE — Tania Owen and Vickie Speed have a story to tell. The local first-time authors wrote a book, “After the Badge,” to share it. Owen, a retired Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detective, met Speed 10 days before Owen’s husband, Sgt. Steve Owen, was shot and killed execution-style on Oct. 5, 2016, in the line of duty when he answered a burglary in progress call. They met at a fundraiser for Vickie’s husband, Detective Mitch Speed, who was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. Mitch Speed died nearly two years later on July 7, 2018.

