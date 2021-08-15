East tennis program seeks new heights

CHEYENNE – Nicole Cameron accepted the Cheyenne East tennis interim head coaching role just four days before the season had started last year.

It wasn’t an ideal fresh start for a new head coach, but Cameron didn’t shy away from the opportunity.

“It was interesting because we had only a few returning varsity players and it was kind of like we were all learning together on expectations and what the competition was going to be like,” Cameron said. “So, it was eye opening not only for me, but also for the kids that were new to varsity.”

Cameron wasn’t the only first-year coach thrust into the program, East alumnus Colby Harrison took the reins of the assistant position with the same short notice as Cameron.

With the first year coaching the sport, there were a lot of new things the pair needed to learn, a lot of adjusting, and a lot of shaking things up on the fly.

“It was difficult, we had a lot of growing pains. There were things we had to learn as coaches, and kids had to adjust to us for sure,” Harrison said. “We had to sort of create a new culture and change some things up. But we did OK, our kids were very receptive to the feedback that we gave them.”

One thing that helped with the process was the ability to rely on the players at times, Harrison said. It was almost necessary for the players to step in and help guide things along.

“They left us with a good foundation, we had a couple of really good players and good leaders that helped us a lot,” Harrison said. “We had several people who have played in the program for two or three years now so we relied on those guys … we got a lot of feedback from the kids, they helped a ton.”

Now, Cameron and Harrison are entering their second season with a little more experience. And after accepting permanent positions in May, the two are ready to build up a competitive program.

Last season was an unusual start, which could have ultimately hindered the progress of the season. But this season, there’s more experience among everyone. The familiarity is also more comforting on the mental side of things.

“We had a lot of losses last year just because we had a lot of new players,” senior and singles player Nedra McIlwaine said. “But just using that experience now and building on it and saying ‘We’re capable of doing this,’ I think it’s just all in the mind.”

Despite the struggles that came with the 2020 campaign, the team as whole managed to find where it needed to be. Now, it’ll hope to find where it needs to be following this season.

There’s been more time to prepare and more time to understand the roster, which will make a huge difference.

“We were at where we needed to be (last season) with the time allowed,” Cameron said. “It definitely gave me the drive to do a ton of off-season stuff to give the kids the opportunity to become better and not just hope that in that seven, eight weeks they’re going to be successful.”

Added McIlwaine, “Coach Cameron’s really committed to doing so much more for the program, it’ll start to pay off.”

Cheyenne Central

Coach: Bryce Melcher (first season)

Girls in 2020: State champions

Boys in 2020: Eighth at state tournament

About the Indians: The Central girls won their fourth consecutive state title last season, but lost a handful of seniors that helped them maintain that success. One of those state champions was Ashli Smedley. Smedley won the No. 1 doubles title with her sister, Kaitlyn, who has since graduated. Entering her sophomore season, Ashli will take over the No. 1 singles role. ... Senior Kaitlyn Ackerman – who placed first at No. 2 doubles – will be returning along with No. 2 singles player Gracie Osterland, who will be in the same role. “We have a couple returners that won state,” Melcher said. “We still have some good key pieces that will help our younger players kind of experience it this year.” … Isaiah Rigg will be returning in the boys No. 1 singles spot, he played No. 2 singles last season ... While the Indians lost some quality players, depth isn’t an issue for the team. “The best part is as of (Wednesday night), our roster has a total of 70 kids,” Melcher said. “We have a lot of kids wanting to play tennis, which is really cool. That’s the main goal – is to keep growing the sport.”

Cheyenne East

Coach: Nicole Cameron (second season)

Girls in 2020: 14th at state

Boys in 2020: 13th at state

About the Thunderbirds: East lost its No. 1 boys singles player and regional champion in Mason Paskett, who was the core of the boys side. But last season’s No. 2 singles player, senior Nick Colgan, returns to take that position. There are still some holes to be filled on the boys’ side though, Cameron said. “It’s just another building year, we have some really good freshmen that came in on the boys’ side, so I’m excited for that,” she said. … No. 1 girls singles player Nedra McIlwaine is returning on the girls side, but could be forced to play at the No. 2 spot this season. Junior Paige Frazier just moved from Utah and could secure the No. 1 spot for the girls, Cameron said. It’ll be a nice uptick for the team, as will the complete off-season the coach was able to have with her team. “I’m excited with the time that was put in and I think it’ll only allow us to do better at state and regionals, overall,” Cameron said.

Cheyenne South

Coach: Josh Cossitt

Girls in 2020: 15th at state

Boys in 2020: Seventh at state

About the Bison: The South boys lost what would have been four of their top eight players this season for a variety of reasons. However, the boys will still return No. 1 singles player in sophomore Andrew Lock and twin brother Nickolas Lock will be competing at the No. 2 doubles spot. Senior Josiah Moyte – who was a member of the No. 1 doubles team last season – will also be returning. “This year we’re absolute wild cards,” Cossitt said. “We’re going to be the team that everyone wants to play or no one wants to play, and hopefully it’s the latter towards the end of the season.” … Patricia Bonnie is the top returner on the girls side after competing in No. 2 singles last year. She will be at No. 1 singles this year. Senior Lexie Taylor, who competed as a part of the No. 1 doubles last season, will also be in the mix. But Cossitt is still on the hunt for some depth to add to the roster. “As we find some new players to bring in that are athletes, I have my job cut out for me to have them ready to play come tournament time,” the coach said. “Because nothing really matters until tournament time.”