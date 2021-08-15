Storm Team 11: Clouds and some sun followed by another round of thunderstorms

Clouds and some sun, warm and humid; couple of showers/t-storm. High: 83. Tropical Storm Henri made landfall just after noon on Sunday in Westerly, Rhode Island, with the windiest weather confined to parts of Southern New England. However, we've been dealing with some of the tropical moisture from Henri since late Saturday. Some parts in central New Jersey, specifically parts of Mercer, Middlesex, and Ocean counties, received as much as 6 to 9 inches of rain, resulting in widespread flash flooding. For the rest of us, the rain was thankfully not as extreme, but locally 1-2 inches of rain fell. When added to the heavy rain from the remnants of Fred late last week, it's certainly been a wet stretch for some of us, and we're not quite done just yet. As Henri weakens over New England, the storm will still spin some moisture back in our direction this morning, with the heaviest rain totals north and east of the Lehigh Valley, closer to the storm. Rainfall totals will gradually diminish this morning. While a shower or thunderstorm is still possible Monday, expect a drier but still quite humid day with more sun managing to break out. After that, it's about the heat and humidity through mid-week, with three straight days from Tuesday to Thursday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, and mainly dry weather as well. Thunderstorm chances will increase late Thursday into Friday ahead of our next cold front, which should beat back the hot and sticky weather and provide some relief in time for next weekend.