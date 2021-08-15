Cancel
Environment

Storm Team 11: Clouds and some sun followed by another round of thunderstorms

By Tyler Allender
wjhl.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMostly cloudy with some sunshine to wrap up the weekend. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms make a come back during the afternoon and evening today. Decent rain chances remain Monday thanks to an upper level disturbance over the Midwest, a slow moving system across the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys and an area of high pressure in the western Atlantic are all working together to pump in the moisture from the south and southwest to start off the workweek. Then, Tuesday and Wednesday, additional moisture comes over us from the Gulf. Needless to stay, we have at least 5 more days of fairly wet weather at times.

