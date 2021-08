England have been dealt yet another injury blow ahead of the third Test against India but captain Joe Root insists he has no problem staying upbeat because he is “a cricket tragic”.Root’s latest Headingley homecoming comes against a trying backdrop of going 1-0 down in the LV= Insurance Series with a demoralising last-day defeat at Lord’s and the news that Mark Wood has joined the long list of sidelined seamers.Wood has been ruled out after damaging his shoulder in the previous match, colliding with an advertising board while sliding to save a boundary, and joins Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Chris...