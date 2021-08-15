Cancel
Greensboro, NC

Former Purdue Golfer Tyler Duncan in Contention in Final Event of PGA Tour Season

By Tom Brew
BoilermakersCountry
BoilermakersCountry
 8 days ago
Former Purdue golfer Tyler Duncan shot a 1-under-par 69 on Saturday and is tied for ninth in the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C., the final event of the PGA Tour's regular season.

There's a lot at stake for Duncan, who's trying to finish in the top 125 in the Tour's FedEx Cup standings so he can qualify for the three-round playoffs that start next week.

Because of impending inclement weather in the Greensboro area, Sunday's tee times have been moved up to beat the storms. The leaders will tee off in the final group at 9:12 a.m. ET. Duncan goes at 8:28, and will be playing with Webb Simpson and Will Zalatoris.

Here's how to watch and listen to the early coverage of Sunday's final round.

Duncan came into the event ranked No. 164 in the FedEx Cup standings. He's played in 32 events this year, His best finish all year has been a tie for 11th at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

The 2012 Purdue grad shot 62 on Friday to get into the mix in the Wyndham. He's going to need at least a top-three finish on Sunday to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Duncan, a Columbus, Ind., native, has been on the PGA Tour since 2018. He has won tour victory, in 2019.

Wyndham Championship Final Round Tee Times

First tee

  • 7 a.m. ET – Matt Kuchar (-6), Alex Smalley (-6), Johnson Wagner (-5)
  • 7:11 a.m. ET – Mackenzie Hughes (-7), Brian Stuard (-7), Sepp Straka (-6)
  • 7:22 a.m. ET – Aaron Wise (-7), Byeong Hun An, Denny McCarthy
  • 7:33 a.m. ET – C.T. Pan (-7), Anirban Lahiri (-7), Nick Taylor (-7)
  • 7:44 a.m. ET – Cameron Percy (-8), John Augenstein (-8), Chris Kirk (-8)
  • 7:55 a.m. ET – Sebastián Muñoz (-9), Harry Higgs (-8), K.H. Lee (-8)
  • 8:06 a.m. ET – Sungjae Im (-9), Si Woo Kim (-9), Sung Kang (-9)
  • 8:17 a.m. ET – Brendon Todd (-9), Ben Taylor (-9), Adam Hadwin (-9)
  • 8:28 a.m. ET – Webb Simpson (-10), Tyler Duncan (-10), Will Zalatoris (-9)
  • 8:39 a.m. ET – Hudson Swafford (-10), Kevin Streelman (-10), Justin Rose (-10)
  • 8:50 a.m. ET – Scott Piercy (-11), Rory Sabbatini (-11), Adam Scott (-10)
  • 9:01 a.m. ET – Roger Sloan (-11), Kevin Kisner (-11), Kevin Na (-11)
  • 9:12 a.m ET – Russell Henley (-16), Tyler McCumber (-12), Branden Grace (-11)

10th tee

  • 7 a.m. ET – Brice Garnett, Kevin Tway, Russell Knox
  • 7:11 a.m. ET – Beau Hossler, Mark Hubbard, Brian Gay
  • 7:22 a.m. ET – Kiradech Aphibarnrat, David Lingmerth, Harold Varner
  • 7:33 a.m. ET – Jhonattan Vegas, Sam Ryder, Chesson Hadley
  • 7:44 a.m. ET – Matt Jones, Rob Oppenheim, Bubba Watson
  • 7:55 a.m. ET – Jason Dufner, Keith Mitchell, Camilo Villegas
  • 8:06 a.m. ET – Tommy Fleetwood, Mark Anderson, Austin Eckroat
  • 8:17 a.m. ET – Richy Werenski, James Hahn, Erik van Rooyen
  • 8:28 a.m. ET – Bronson Burgoon, Robert MacIntyre, Michael Kim
  • 8:39 a.m. ET – Seamus Power, Andrew Landry, Michael Gligic
  • 8:50 a.m. ET – Nelson Ledesma, Ben Martin, Chris Baker
  • 9:01 a.m. ET – Nate Lashley, Rafael Campos

BoilermakersCountry

BoilermakersCountry

Indianapolis, IN
