Rich nations dip into COVAX supply while poor wait for shots

As the summer progresses, we have received increasing amounts of evidence pointing to the dangers of the delta variant. And while people who are fully vaccinated are largely safe, those who have yet to receive the vaccine are at high risk. While the vaccine has been available to all adult citizens for quite some time, people living in low-income nations have yet to have that same opportunity. They are, therefore, at more risk than ever before due to the delta variant. Areas of the world like Africa are still greatly struggling to control the virus. According to the WHO, cases have surged in the past few months in Africa, leading to an 89% increase in the number of fatalities. We need to continue to give relief aid to low-income countries so we can stop the spread abroad and prevent the development of future variants that threaten the safety of Americans. If you agree, contact your U.S. congressional leaders asking them to increase our COVID-19 relief and support the COVAX initiative.