7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Haiti

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — At least 227 people were killed and hundreds were injured and missing after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was rushing aid to areas where towns were destroyed and hospitals overwhelmed with incoming patients. The epicenter of...

Posted by
IBTimes

Haiti Quake Toll Rises As Gangs Hamper Aid Efforts

The death toll in the major earthquake that struck Haiti on August 14 has risen to 2,207, authorities said Sunday, as attacks on aid convoys have complicated efforts to bring relief to survivors. "New bodies have been found in the south," said a statement from the country's civil protection office,...
Posted by
AFP

Haiti quake toll rises as gangs hamper aid efforts

The death toll in the major earthquake that struck Haiti on August 14 has risen to 2,207, authorities said Sunday, as attacks on aid convoys have complicated efforts to bring relief to survivors. "New bodies have been found in the south," said a statement from the country's civil protection office, adding that 344 people remain missing and 12,268 have been listed as injured. The previously reported toll was 2,189 dead. Search-and-rescue workers are continuing to pick through the jumbled mounds of debris left by the powerful 7.2-magnitude quake, but hopes of finding survivors were fading by the hour. Haitian authorities said nearly 600,000 people were directly affected by the disaster and are in need of urgent humanitarian assistance.
Antelope Valley Press

Lockdowns or vaccines? Nations try diverging paths

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Cheryl Simpson was supposed to be celebrating her 60th birthday over lunch with friends but instead found herself confined to her Auckland home. The discovery of a single local COVID-19 case in New Zealand was enough for the government to put the entire country into...

