Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

OpenRazer 3.1 Released With Support For More Razer Devices

phoronix.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpenRazer 3.1 is now available as the newest version of this open-source, third-party solution for enabling Razer devices under Linux. OpenRazer is a collection of drivers for Razer hardware on Linux along with a common interface for user-space configuration and management. This unofficial Razer for Linux solution allows many of the company's keyboards, mice, headsets, and other peripherals to work under Linux and allow for their configuration.

www.phoronix.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headsets#Openrazer#Blackwidow V3 Tenkeyless#Basilisk Essential#Ui
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
Electronicspocketnow.com

Samsung Smart TVs, Fire HD tablets and more devices are on sale today

We start today’s deals with a vast selection of smart TVs, as the Samsung Class Crystal UHD AU8000 series 4K UHD HDR Smart TV is getting an 18 percent discount on its 85-inch model, meaning you can get one for $1,798 after $402 savings. This TV features Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K that will provide intelligent, ultra-fast optimization of 4K content, plus it will work with multiple voice assistants to access your apps, streaming services, and more, and to make things even better, you get 3 HDMI ports to use as you please.
Computersmspoweruser.com

Parallels Desktop 17 released with support for Windows 11

Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac was released yesterday and it is now optimized for Windows 11 and macOS Monterey. With this support, you can now install the previews of macOS Monterey and Windows 11 to a virtual machine (VM) via the Parallels Desktop 17 Installation Assistant. In addition to Windows 11 support, Parallels 17 comes with performance improvements on M1-based Macs. Find the details below.
Electronicsimpulsegamer.com

Razer Opus X Review

When it comes to style the Razer Opus X definitely looks the part (with 3 colours – White, Green, Pink) and more importantly, it supports wireless audio streaming via Bluetooth 5.0, a powerful custom-tuned 40mm drivers for clear sound, including Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and a low-latency connection which considerably reduces lag between your device and the headset. Add in built-in microphones and the Razer Opus X can be used by all sorts of audio cohorts from gamers to lovers of music or those that just want to chill while they watch the latest content on their streaming platform.
Computersthurrott.com

Mozilla Releases Firefox 91 with Windows SSO Support

Mozilla has released Firefox 91 and one of the key new features is single sign-on support for consumer and commercial Microsoft accounts. “Firefox version 91.0 [was] first offered to Release channel users on August 10, 2021,” the Firefox 91 release notes explain. “We’d like to extend a special thank you to the 210 volunteers who helped resolve more than 1,200 bugs in the Firefox 91 release.”
ElectronicsUbergizmo

Samsung’s New Smartwatches WIll Not Support iOS Devices

The thing about the Apple Watch is that you basically need to own an iPhone in order to use it. This is versus Wear OS devices or other platforms in which you could pair it with an iPhone. However, that seems to be changing with Samsung’s newly-announced Galaxy Watch 4 series.
ComputersInternational Business Times

Parallels 17 Update Provides Windows 11 Support For M1 Chip-Powered Mac Devices

Parallels has just received a major update that brings a series of new features to Windows 11 running on M1 chip-powered Mac and Intel-based devices. Users can now enjoy Windows 11 on their Mac devices as the version 17 update of Parallels provides support to the latest Microsoft operating system. It also adds support for macOS Monterey virtual machines.
Cell Phones9to5Mac

Apple Support app for iOS adds paired AirPods to your list of devices

The Apple Support app just got a new update with version 4.3, adding paired AirPods to the list of your owned devices. Previously, if you need support for your AirPods in regards to “Audio & Sound,” “Lost Or Missing AirPods,” “Battery & Charging,” “Pairing & Connectivity,” “Physical or Liquid Damage,” or more, you had to click on a generic AirPods icon on the Apple Support app.
Electronicshypebeast.com

Razer Releases Second Generation Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds

The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless introduced back in 2019, was one of the first low-latency Bluetooth earbuds for gaming. The second-generation earphones include exciting aesthetic and performance updates. For starters, the earbuds are illuminated by RGB lighting, include a 60ms low latency gaming mode, and support Bluetooth 5.3. This 2021...
Electronicstech-critter.com

Razer releases new keyboard-related accessories to elevate your clack-pimping experience

Razer’s latest keyboard product isn’t a new keyboard by any means but it is the accompanying elements of the device: Keycaps, cables, and wrist rest. At the start, Razer is finally joining the Pudding craze by announcing the Phantom Keycaps Upgrade Set. Designed to mimic the feeling and presence of phantom which it may or may not be with its presence, the keycap set allows your Razer keyboard to stay stealthy and low-key sleek if you turn off the backlit lights, or go full rainbow-puking madness by blasting the Razer Chroma lightings and leaking them to the surroundings. 1 pack of the Phantom Keycaps Upgrade Set provides the full 128 caps that u can use on all formats of Razer keyboards.
Video GamesPosted by
The Associated Press

Razer Launches Cortex Instant Games – A Tournament Platform With Hundreds of Casual Games for Mobile Devices and PC

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2021-- Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers (Hong Kong Stock Code: 1337), today announced the launch of Cortex Instant Games Tournaments, a brand-new tournament platform focused on instantly playable casual games — available now for Android devices and coming soon to Razer Cortex on PC. Instant Games are playable directly from the Razer Cortex app with no need for additional downloads. Each of the hosted tournaments offers tiered levels of Razer Silver prizes, which are redeemable for a variety of Razer hardware, accessories and digital rewards.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Associated Press

Kioxia Pushes Performance Boundaries With New Ver. 3.1 UFS Embedded Flash Memory Devices

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2021-- Kioxia Corporation, a world leader in memory solutions, today announced sampling of its newest generation of 256 and 512 gigabyte (GB) Universal Flash Storage (UFS) Ver. 3.1 embedded flash memory devices. Housed in 0.8 and 1.0mm-high packages, the new products improve performance by approximately 30% for random read and approximately 40% for random write [1] – making them thinner [2] and faster than their predecessors. Kioxia’s new UFS devices utilize the company’s high-performance fifth-generation BiCS FLASH™ 3D flash memory and are targeted to a variety of mobile applications including leading-edge smartphones.
Electronicshardcoregamer.com

Razer Reveals Updated Earbuds and More During Razer Store Live Event

The Razer Hammerhead Earbuds are quite the handy set of audio tech for gamers on the go. Offering great audio and build quality, the Hammerhead Earbuds are an excellent alternative to those not wanting to spend hundreds of dollars on a small in-ear headset. During the Razer Store Live Event, the manufacturer announced a new set of Hammerhead Earbuds with the Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds V2. This version adds RGB lighting to the exterior and does some more under the hood.
Computersphoronix.com

Fedora 35 To Support Restarting User Services On Package Upgrades

While Fedora currently allows restarting of system services automatically when upgrading the packages for those services, there hasn't been that capability for user services to automatically restart as part of RPM package upgrades. But now approved for Fedora 35 is that change. The change proposal to allow Fedora user services...
Video Gameswepc.com

Razer Zephyr Beta Test – Razer Face Mask Updated

The Razer Zephy beta test is here – that’s right, Razer, a brand well known for its gaming peripherals such as mice and keyboards as well as gaming laptops, is in the beta testing stage of rolling out its new face mask. Read below for the full story on why...

Comments / 0

Community Policy