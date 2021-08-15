OpenRazer 3.1 Released With Support For More Razer Devices
OpenRazer 3.1 is now available as the newest version of this open-source, third-party solution for enabling Razer devices under Linux. OpenRazer is a collection of drivers for Razer hardware on Linux along with a common interface for user-space configuration and management. This unofficial Razer for Linux solution allows many of the company's keyboards, mice, headsets, and other peripherals to work under Linux and allow for their configuration.www.phoronix.com
