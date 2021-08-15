Biden, possible 2024 Republican challengers already squaring off

After the Afghanistan debacle, Biden’s approval numbers went from 55 percent in March to 31 percent today. A new Rasmussen poll taken this week of likely voters suggests that 1 in 10 democrats have buyer’s remorse on their vote for Joe Biden in the 2020 election. The poll tallies that just 37 percent of voters would vote for Biden if the election were held today. Former President Trump would garner 43 percent of the vote, with 13 percent of Democrats claiming that they would support Trump over Biden. After the Afghanistan debacle, Biden’s approval numbers went from 55 percent in March to 31 percent today.