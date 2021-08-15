Cancel
Presidential Election

Biden, possible 2024 Republican challengers already squaring off

By Tori Holland
newsbrig.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican presidential aspirants are already proving to be an irritant for President Joe Biden long before the 2024 Iowa caucuses. Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz is protesting Biden administration nominees by holding up their confirmations, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is fundraising off his coronavirus response flaps with the president, 2.5 years before the first primary votes are even cast. But Biden’s different reactions to the pair are revealing regarding his strategy for 2022 and 2024.

Presidential Electionviralhatch.com

GOP congressman claims President Biden is “mentally unstable,” wants to indict First Lady Jill Biden

N the last presidential election, many Republicans said that Joe Biden should not be president because of his age and that he could end up a victim of dementia if he keeps going. North Carolina Republican Representative Madison Cawthor said Joe Biden was not mentally stable and publicly attacked the president’s wife, saying she was cruel to her husband.
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Trump’s poll numbers creep up

Despite ongoing negative press, former President Donald Trump has some promising new poll numbers. According to an NBC News survey released Sunday, 25% of U.S. adults give Mr. Trump a “very positive” rating — up 4 percentage points from a previous poll conducted by the network in April. Another 13% give Mr. Trump a “somewhat positive” review, up by 2 percentage points in the same period.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Stubborn Joe Biden just wouldn’t listen: Goodwin

The big news from the White House Saturday morning was that President Biden had canceled his planned trip to Delaware for the weekend. My first reaction was a hopeful one — maybe he’s finally seen the light and realizes the Kabul situation is deteriorating at a terrifying pace. Maybe he’s...
SFGate

The era of perpetual presidential impeachment is here

WASHINGTON - The era of perpetual presidential impeachment is probably upon us. Six months after the conclusion of the last impeachment, Republicans have begun calling for President Joe Biden to be removed from office over his handling of the evacuation of Americans and allies from Kabul. "If we leave one...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Biden’s tumble unnerves Democrats

In a nationwide Reuters/Ipsos poll taken on August 11 and 12, approximately 51% of Americans approved of President Joe Biden’s job performance, while 43% disapproved. Just one week later, the same pollster found a strikingly different result: 46% approval, 49% disapproval. As far as I can tell, it’s the first...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Victor Davis Hanson: If Biden were a Republican, Dems in Congress would have impeached him. They should

The American-nurtured Afghan military of the last 20 years that had suffered thousands of prior casualties evaporated in a few hours in the encirclement of Kabul. Enlistees apparently calculated that their own meager chances with the premodern Taliban were still better than fighting as a dependency of the postmodern United States — despite its powerful diversity training programs.
Presidential Electiongingrich360.com

New Rasmussen Poll Reveals that nearly 1 in 10 Democrats ‘Regret’ Their 2020 Vote for Biden

After the Afghanistan debacle, Biden’s approval numbers went from 55 percent in March to 31 percent today. A new Rasmussen poll taken this week of likely voters suggests that 1 in 10 democrats have buyer’s remorse on their vote for Joe Biden in the 2020 election. The poll tallies that just 37 percent of voters would vote for Biden if the election were held today. Former President Trump would garner 43 percent of the vote, with 13 percent of Democrats claiming that they would support Trump over Biden. After the Afghanistan debacle, Biden’s approval numbers went from 55 percent in March to 31 percent today.
New York Post

Growing political roadblock vs. big spender Joe Biden

As the debacle in Afghanistan consumes the Biden administration, Wall Street is keeping a closer eye on another debacle: that is, the president’s ambitions to turn the US into a European-style progressive paradise. It’s not that Biden and his acolytes in Congress and appointees to various regulatory agencies haven’t already...
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

The most useless vice president of the century

While anywhere between 10,000 and 40,000 Americans have less than a fortnight to escape Afghanistan before President Joe Biden's withdrawal deadline, the president is missing in action. The only person even more unseen than Biden, who emerged from hibernation in Camp David for fewer than 20 minutes of remarks on Monday, is Vice President Kamala Harris. The supposedly "historic" vice president who boasted of being the "last person in the room" when her boss decided on the Afghanistan withdrawal has not held a public event in nearly a week.

