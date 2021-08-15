Cameron Diaz Opens Up About Stepping Away From Acting
During a sit-down interview with actor-comedian Kevin Hart on Thursday for his Peacock talk show, ‘Hart to Heart,’ Hollywood star Cameron Diaz opened up about how acting occupied much of her life which ultimately led her to take a step back and reevaluate everything. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “When you do something at a really high level for a long period of time, you’re the person who’s the talent, all parts of you that isn’t, that has to sort of be handed off to other people,” the 48-year-old explained. Cameron Diaz Talks About the Special Bond She Shares With Her Best Friend and Charlie’s Angels Co-Star Drew Barrymore.newsbrig.com
