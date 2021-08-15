Season One: Some Questions Remain Going Into Sept. 1 Dove Opener
More so than any time in recent years, Texas hunters have to have some trepidation about what the Sept. 1 opening of dove season holds. Like everything else related with hunting and fishing this year, it all goes back to a week in February when all of Texas went into the deep freeze. For a lot of things, like deer, the impact has already been determined using game camera pictures and it appears to be minimal.tylerpaper.com
